Ash Wednesday Storm Video Showings Planned At OC Library

A photo of the destruction left behind by the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 is shown. Photo courtesy of the OC Lifesaving Station Museum

OCEAN CITY — In 1962, the East Coast was slammed by a storm that the U.S. Geological Survey deemed “one of the most destructive storms ever to affect the Mid-Atlantic states.” The Ash Wednesday Storm was classified a “Level 5” with Ocean City experiencing 60 mph winds and 25-foot waves for a period of three days.

To mark the 50-year anniversary of the storm in 2012, the Ocean City Museum Society chronicled the events by recording the experiences of Ocean City locals who lived through this natural disaster. The video was shown at a special anniversary event at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

The museum will present this video at the Ocean City Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. and again Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Ocean Pines Library at 2 p.m.

For further information contact Nancy Howard at 443-235-4405 or neffiehoward@comcast.net