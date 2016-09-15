Beauty At The Beach Event To Serve As Local Wellness Fair

OCEAN CITY – Sunset Grille will host a wellness fair Oct. 2 to raise money for the under construction Richard Henson Cancer Institute in Ocean Pines.

The event, called “Beauty at the Beach,” will be free for the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christy Trala, the event organizer, says doctors, nutritionists and other wellness professionals will be at the event giving speeches throughout the day.

Trala says the new institute currently being built off Route 589 holds a special meaning for her.

“I lost my brother to cancer, and have lost many other friends to this horrible disease,” Trala says. “I also have friends fighting for their life right now, and it would mean a lot to have more cancer care here in our community.”

The Cancer Institute, which is part of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, broke ground in July and will be finished in 12 to 15 months.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will be added to the Delmarva Health Pavilion Ocean Pines and will offer locals access to oncologists, various treatment methods and other resources.

Those at the Cancer Institute will also be able to connect with Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network National Cancer Institute to participate in studies.

Trala says the event’s primary focus is to provide the community with the services it needs to maintain and improve their health.

“Everyone wants to look and feel better, but don’t know how to get started,” Trala says. “It gives everyone an opportunity to meet professionals.”

Being an esthetician and business owner of Lucky Girl Bath and Beauty, Trala says she understands the dilemma people face when searching for answers to wellness questions.

“People just don’t know where to go or who to turn to,” she says.

Personal trainers, skin care experts, massage therapists and more will be there to answer questions and provide information.

The event will also contain a beauty bar, where attendees can get messages, hair styling, and false eyelash services for a discounted price.

The first 50 people to attend will receive a free gift.

Money will be raised through charitable donations, event services and raffle ticket sales.

Every 30 minutes, attendees will have the chance to win gym memberships, weight loss services, messages and more with their tickets.

Those wishing to advertise their business can pay a $10 donation for an advertising table.

These advertisements will be geared toward fitness, wellness and beauty.

Vendors also wishing to participate can pay a $35 donation to sell their wellness items and services to the public.

These vendors can then keep the money they make.

Whatever donations are made at the door, in addition to the vendor and advertising fees, will be donated.

Those wishing to attend do not have to reserve tickets and can donate however much they wish.

For more information, or to reserve a table, call 410-251-6977.