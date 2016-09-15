Cops And Courts – September 16, 2016

Concealed Weapons Arrest On Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested on multiple concealed deadly weapons charges this week after resort police found him in possession of a hatchet and several knives on the Boardwalk.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, an OCPD officer responded to the area of Somerset Street and the Boardwalk for a reported of two men sitting on a bench rolling what appeared to be cigarettes although the complainant was not sure if what the men were rolling was marijuana. The officer responded and found the two men panhandling on the Boardwalk, according to police reports.

The officer questioned one of the suspects, later identified as John Bryant, 31, of New Castle, Del., who informed police he may have an active warrant through Delaware. While speaking with Bryant, the officer noticed a knife clipped to the left side of his pants. The officer asked Bryant if he was in possession of any other weapons and Bryant reportedly told police he had a hatchet and a fixed-blade knife in his book bag.

The officer located the hatchet, which was concealed with a sheath that hid the blade. The hatchet also had an orange rope around the handle to improve the grip. The officer acknowledged it would be unreasonable for anyone to be in a crowded area such as the Boardwalk with multiple concealed deadly weapons on their person and offered Bryant an opportunity to explain why he was carrying the hatchet and knife.

According to police reports, Bryant only offered that he traveled often, but could not explain why he was carrying the weapons. A further search of Bryant’s bag revealed another fixed-blade knife and a razor knife. Bryant was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

Fatal Accident In Pocomoke

POCOMOKE — A Fruitland man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash along a rural road in southern Worcester County last weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company and Pocomoke EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sheephouse Road near Buck Harbor Road in Pocomoke. Responding units located a 2013 Toyota that had left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the driver and passenger to be trapped.

The driver, identified as Timothy Gingrich, 19, of Greenbackville, Va., was extricated and was transported to PRMC. Gingrich was later transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was listed in stable condition. The passenger, identified as Logan Moloy, 21, of Fruitland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The investigation is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors in the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Corporal Christopher Larmore of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.

First Prostitution Case Suspects Sentenced

OCEAN CITY — Three of the nine individuals arrested in May on human trafficking and prostitution charges after a joint investigation in Ocean City pleaded guilty this week and each was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The OCPD and Homeland Security Investigations-Baltimore in May concluded a joint investigation into human trafficking and prostitution in the resort with assistance from the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI), the Maryland State Police and the Berlin Police Department. Nine individuals were arrested after allied law enforcement detectives conducted an operation at multiple hotels in Ocean City. Detectives also executed search warrants at area hotels resulting in the seizure of $1,850 in cash, a 2010 Chevy Camaro SS, heroin, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, hash oil, additional prescription stimulants and drug paraphernalia.

Three of the suspects arrested following the investigation appeared for trial on Wednesday and each pleaded guilty to prostitution. Among those who appeared for trial on Wednesday were Sonja Feiser, 28, of Funkstown, Md.; Brooke Farley, 34, of Ocean City; and Hailee McKee, 24, of Lewes. One other suspect, Taylor Lawson, who was charged with possession of CDS, failed to appear and had a warrant sworn for her arrest. Another suspect her charges abated by death, while the rest are scheduled to appear for trial next month.

Beer Thief Gets Six-Month Sentence

OCEAN CITY — A Waldorf, Md. man, arrested on theft and assault charges in August after swiping a 12-pack of beer from a midtown packaged goods store and scrapping with an employee before jumping in the bay, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 7, Ocean City police responded to the Assawoman Ale Shoppe at 52nd Street for a reported theft. Responding officers learned an unknown suspect had stolen a 12-pack of beer and fled on foot to the rear of the business and jumped into the canal. The officers believed the suspect, later identified as Avery Adams, 22, of Waldorf, must have still been in the water because there were no signs of wet foot prints anywhere on the wooden decking around the perimeter of the canal.

The store clerk told police Adams entered the store just before 2 a.m. and purchased a 12-pack of beer and then exited the store. The clerk told police Adams entered the store again a short time later and attempted to purchase another 12-pack, but was told it was after 2 a.m. and he could no longer make the purchase. According to police reports, Adams asked the clerk what would happen if he just walked out of the store with the beer, and the clerk told him he would call the police. Nonetheless, Adams allegedly stole the beer and ran out of the store to the rear of the business. The clerk followed and shoved Adams to the ground, causing him to drop the 12-pack. Adams then got up, stumbled and jumped into the canal.

The clerk reportedly saw Adams swimming toward a pontoon boat moored alongside the canal, but lost sight of him and returned to the store. The OCPD arrived and searched for Adams before finding him swimming in the canal. OCPD officer convinced Adams to get out of the water and he was taken into custody.

According to police reports, Adams was belligerent and uncooperative and denied stealing the beer and jumping in the canal. He reportedly told police he had been swimming in the canal with a female friend, but she had exited the water. Adams was arrested at the point and charged with theft.

Adams was transported to the Public Safety Building for processing and other officers reported he had purposely and repeatedly banged his head against the plexi-glass partition in the transport van so many times that the mounting screws came loose and came out of the bracket. According to police reports, Adams made repeated comments that he was going to hurt himself and the booking officers.

He attempted to make good on his promise, lunging forward with his torso and attempting to bite one Public Safety Aide and attempting to kick another. Adams was ultimately charged with theft for swiping the beer, malicious destruction of property for damaging the transport van and two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly attempting to bite and kick the PSAs. Last week, he was found guilty of second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Jail Time For Disorderly

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man, arrested on felony assault on a law enforcement officer in May after scrapping with a police officer over another man’s open can of beer, pleaded guilty last week to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Around 1:25 p.m. on May 12, an OCPD officer was on bicycle patrol in the area of South Division Street when he observed a man with an open can of beer. While the officer was asking the man for his identification, another man, later identified as Charles Boone, 54, of Ocean City, allegedly asked the officer, “why don’t you quit [expletive deleted] with him?”

According to police reports, Boone then stood up and faced the officer, allegedly shouting the phrase, “Let’s do this Baltimore style.” Boone allegedly put his arms to his sides and puffed out his chest to make himself bigger and walked briskly toward the officer as if he wanted to fight. The officer took a step back and drew his police baton and pointed it at Boone and told him to sit down.

Boone did sit down on a bench, but by now a small crowd had formed and the bystanders watched the entire incident, which lasted around 25 minutes. During the incident, Boone repeated several anti-law enforcement phrases including “kill all police 10 times,” and “if this guy had a gun, we would all be dead,” referring to the initial officer and other responding officers.

According to police reports, Boone continued to call the officers a variety of derogatory names. Boone was ultimately arrested for felony assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct. Last week, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days. He was then given credit for the 30 he spent in jail following his arrest.