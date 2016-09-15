Decatur Boys Off to Fast 2-0 Start

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s deep and talented boys’ varsity soccer team got their season off to a fast start with two big wins on the road including a 4-0 victory over always-tough Mardela on Monday.

The Seahawks return 14 seniors to a team that went through some growing pains last year and finished with a modest 6-6-1 record. Many young players gained valuable experience last year and the Seahawks, deep and talented at all positions on the field, appear ready to put together a strong season in 2016.

If the start is any indication, the Decatur boys are well on their way. The Seahawks opened with two tough road games and came through unscathed with a perfect 2-0 mark. In the opener on the road last week at Queen Anne’s, the Seahawks beat the Lions, 5-3.

Back on the road on Monday at Mardela, Decatur blanked the Warriors, 4-0. Decatur took a 2-0 lead into intermission and added two more goals in the second half for the 4-0 win to improve to 2-0. The Seahawks face Easton at home on Monday in another tough game against a Bayside North opponent. The Warriors are also 2-0 to start the season. Decatur hits the road again next Wednesday against Washington.