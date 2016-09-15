Gibbs Family Donates $2,500 To OC Lions “Wounded Troops” Fund And “Wounded Warriors” Golf Tournament

The Gibbs family, owners of the Dough Roller restaurants in Ocean City, have donated $2,500 to the Ocean City Lions “Wounded Troops” Fund and the 11th Annual “Wounded Warriors” Golf Tournament, which will be held Oct. 12 at the Ocean City Golf Club. The Gibbs family have financially supported the fundraiser and golf tournament since its inception. The tournament benefits our wounded troops from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and other conflicts. Pictured, from left, are Lion Ben Dawson, Jeff Gibbs and Lion John Topfer. Submitted Photos