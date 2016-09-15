Hudson Branch Wetland Project Launched In Berlin

Site work is pictured well underway along Hudson Branch, which is located in Berlin behind the Flower Street Multi-Purpose Building. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – A project meant to alleviate flooding and improve water quality along Hudson Branch in Berlin is underway and expected to be complete this fall.

Crews this week were busy moving dirt along Hudson Branch behind the Flower Street Multi-Purpose Building. The contractor has been tasked with creating an off-line wetland that will address local stormwater issues.

“The project is really involved and massive,” Councilman Dean Burrell said. “It’s something to see.”

The project is just the first of several set to minimize flooding in the area of Hudson Branch. The off-line wetland will provide overflow from Hudson Branch with a place to go during storms. The excess water will be able to flow through the wetland area and be absorbed by plants there.

Though the work on the site has begun, Town Administrator Laura Allen says minor changes might be made to plans to address concerns voiced by residents. During a recent community meeting, several people told town officials they were worried that water would sit in the wetland area and create a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Allen said that while the wetland would not generally be filled with water, there might be occasions when it was.

“Water may collect there periodically,” she said.

To address the mosquito concerns, staff from the Maryland Coastal Bays Program offered ideas on plants and topography changes that would keep the insects out of the area. The creation of little hillocks throughout the wetland and the inclusion of certain plants have been recommended.

“The plantings would create an environment conducive to insects that would feed on mosquitoes,” Allen said.

At Monday’s regular meeting of the town council, Councilman Elroy Brittingham asked what was going to be done with all of the dirt being removed to build the wetland. Allen explained that it would be used to create the mounds and hillocks throughout the wetland that would become a habitat for mosquito predators.

Allen said the project was moving along well and that she hadn’t received any complaints from residents. The work is expected to be complete before winter.

Information on the Hudson Branch stormwater work and other town projects are now available on Berlin’s website, www.berlinmd.gov.