Mallards Down Herons In Season Opener

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team got its 2016 campaign off to a good start last week with a tough come-from-behind win over Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Gunston on the road in the season opener.

The Mallards trailed early, but battled back to take the 4-2 over the Herons. Seth Lewis led Worcester with two goals, while Patrick Petrara and Ryan Cronin added single tallies. The Mallards return to action on Friday with a home game against Salisbury Christian and will face Delmarva Christian at home on Monday.