OCPD, Agencies Partner On Events

OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of OC BikeFest and a handful more of potentially troubling vehicle-related special events on the horizon, Ocean City police has called in needed reserves from outside sources this week.

In preparation for the fall vehicle-related special events, including OC BikeFest this weekend, followed by the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event and the H2O International Car Show in October, the OCPD has reached an agreement with a handful of allied law enforcement agencies in the area to assist the department as the town’s population swells during the otherwise quiet shoulder seasons. Assisting the OCPD during Bike Week this weekend and beyond will be the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.

As the vehicle-related special events continue to gain popularity, the resort’s population continues to swell during the shoulder seasons. While the participants are generally well behaved with a few exceptions, the summer-like crowds require more policing. However, by the time the special events roll around each fall, the majority of the OCPD’s seasonal staff has left, creating staffing challenges for the department and necessitating extra help from outside agencies.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the relationships with these neighboring agencies,” said OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro this week. “These partnerships that have been formed are extremely beneficial for us and the residents and visitors of Ocean City can rest assured that their town will remain safe during these popular events. We know these agencies will be here to assist us when we need it the most, and conversely, the OCPD is ready and willing to help each of them whenever we are asked.”

During each of the three major events, many hotels and restaurants in the resort are offering discounted accommodations and meals to law enforcement officers working away from their home jurisdictions. The effort was coordinated with assistance from the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association.

“When our department is scaled down to our year-round staff in the fall, but the large population in the resort continues, we rely on our neighbors and our community to help us keep this town safe,” said Buzzuro. “These partnerships between both our allied agencies and our business community truly are a testament to the dedication to public safety in his area.”