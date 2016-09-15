One-Stroke Loss Ends Seahawks’ Perfect Start

BERLIN- James M. Bennett’s varsity golf team ended Decatur’s perfect 4-0 start with a one-stroke win over the Seahawks at the Ocean City Golf Club, returning the favor from a one-stroke loss to Decatur last week.

While Decatur maintains the upper hand in what is shaping up to be an epic battle in the Bayside Conference this fall, Bennett pulled closer with a narrow one-stroke win over the Seahawks on Tuesday at Ocean City. Bennett shot a team-low 164, while Decatur finished second with a team score of 165. The win was the first of the year for Bennett, which had finished second to Decatur in the season’s first four matches.

With a 4-1 record, Decatur now leads the Bayside South standings with six team points. One point is awarded for a first-place finish, two points for a second-place finish and so on. Bennett is in second place with nine points, while Parkside is lurking close behind in third with 12 points.

At Ocean City on Tuesday, Decatur’s Matt Kinsey and Bennett’s Ayden Whitehead each shot a one-under 35 and were co-medalists on the day. For Decatur, Tanner Leonard shot a 40, Matt Kristick and Hailey Brown each shot 45 and Spencer Carbaugh shot a 47.

Bennett’s one-stroke win over Decatur returned the favor after the Seahawks beat the Clippers by one last Thursday at Ocean Pines. Decatur shot a team-low 174, while Bennett finished with a 175. Parkside was third with a 188. Parkside’s Kyle Littleton earned the medal with a one over par 37. Whitehead led Bennett with a 39, while Kristick led Decatur with a 41.

While Decatur and Bennett battle in the team standings, there is also quite a battle shaping up in the individual standings with six golfers within two strokes of the lead. After Tuesday’s match, Decatur’s Matt Kinsey sat in first with an average of 38, while Whitehead was close behind in second with a 38.4 average. Littleton sat in third with a 38.8 average, while Keidel and Leonard were tied for fourth with a 39.6 average. Kristick sat closely behind in fifth with a 40.6 average. The Bayside South teams battled at Eagle’s Landing on Thursday with a match played too late to be included in this edition.