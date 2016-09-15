Open Houses Of The Week – September 16, 2016

OCEAN CITY
Atlantis #1908
103rd St Oceanfront
Fri 10-1
2BR/2BA Condo
$45K in Upgrades
Josh Morimoto
Berkshire Hathaway
410-371-2216
OCEAN CITY
The Bayview Grand
Direct Bayfront
Between 5th & 6th St
Daily 10-4
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th Street
Daily 10-5
Fully Furnished
3-4BR/3BA
Condos & Penthouses
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
877-260-2710
OCEAN CITY
The View
57th St. Bayfront
Daily 10-4
New Construction
Direct Bayfront
3BR/2BA Condo
Dan Clayland
Coldwell Banker
410-726-5108
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Tues-Sun 10-6
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA
Town Homes
Lennar Homes
302-540-0309
SELBYVILLE
38178 Keenwick Rd
Keen Wik/Rt 54
Auction Preview
Sun 1-2
4BR/2.5BA Home
Canalfront/Dock
Butch Emmert
Emmert Auction Assoc.
302-227-1433
OCEAN CITY
Sunset Island
67th St & The Bay
Fri, Sat & Sun
Condos, Townhomes,
Single Family Homes
Luxury Resort Living
Terry Riley
Vantage Resort Realty
443-880-0512
BERLIN
201 Powell Circle
Franklin Knolls
Sat 11-2
4BR/2.5BA
Colonial Home
Large Corner Lot
Cam Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-213-7065
WEST OCEAN CITY
Villas at Inlet Isle
Daily 11-3
Waterfront THs
3BR/4BA
PJ Aldridge
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-251-7562
OCEAN CITY
1111 Condo #103
1111 Edgewater Ave
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Mon-Sat 10-5
Sun 12-5
3BR/2FB/2HB
Town Homes
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-524-6400
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Sat & Sun 11-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
& Townhomes
3BR/4BR/2.5BA
Dan Demeria
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Carriage&Villa Style
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Just off Route 50
Sat & Sun 10-2
An Elegantly
Affordable Living
Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9735
NORTH OC
730 Laurel Ave
Sat & Sun 10-2
2BR/1BA Home
w/ Separate Studio
Water Views
Deeded Pier/Lift
Ed Smith
Ed Smith Real Estate
410-251-3266