Salisbury Council Vice President Vacating Seat

SALISBURY — Citing personal and family issues, Salisbury City Council Vice President Laura Mitchell this week abruptly announced her resignation effective at the end of September.

Mitchell, who was first elected to the Salisbury City Council in 2011, was re-elected to a second term last year. She announced her emotional decision at the close of the City Council meeting on Monday. Mitchell said last spring her husband took a position with a research firm in Montgomery County and the couple has been back and forth between the two jurisdictions since. Mitchell and her husband recently lost their infant granddaughter to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which expedited the decision to make the family whole again.

“This was certainly not an easy decision, but I am certain that it is the right decision for me and my family,” Mitchell said in a statement this week. “Losing our infant granddaughter three weeks ago heightened our awareness of just how precious every second we have with our loved ones is. I will miss Salisbury and all of its wonderful people greatly. Thanks for all of your support over the last five years and especially in recent weeks.”

In his own statement, Mayor Jake Day said Mitchell praised her for her service to Salisbury.

‘Laura Mitchell has served her city with unquestionable loyalty and dedication,” he said. “She redefined service as a councilmember through her commitment as an advocate for Maryland municipalities through MML and ESAM. Thank you for all you have given to our city, Laura. We will miss your presence on the City Council, but I am glad Salisbury will have friend in Montgomery County.”

Mitchell’s resignation will become effective Sept. 30 and already Salisbury is setting in motion the process to replace her on the council. The City Council must find Mitchell’s replacement within four weeks of her official resignation, meaning the appointment will likely come late in October.

Mitchell represents District 5 and her replacement will come from that district after being properly vetted by the council. Potential candidates must have resided in the city of Salisbury for at least one year immediately preceding the vacancy and must reside in District 5 on the date of the application and continue to reside in the district during the entire term, which expires in November 2019. Candidates must also be at least 21 years of age and a qualified registered voter in the city of Salisbury.

Letters of interest and resumes can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Office of the City Clerk at 125 North Division Street or emailed to knichols@salisbury.md no later than Wednesday, Sept. 28.