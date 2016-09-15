Schools Adopt Hybrid Flyer System

NEWARK – The school system is using a mix of paper and electronic flyers this year in an effort to ensure information makes its way home to parents.

Though Worcester County Public Schools tried an electronic flyer delivery system last year, parents were slow to sign up. Since the spring, schools have been using both paper and electronic delivery methods.

“Last year, when this initiative was launched, schools had a designated webpage for their e-flyers, and parents were able to register to receive the flyers via email if they so chose, but we did not see the number of registrants that we had hoped,” said Carrie Sterrs, the school system’s public information officer. “So in the spring, we modified our process to the hybrid system that is still in place today.”

Sterrs said the school system didn’t have any issues with the electronic system, called Peachjar, but that not many parents registered for it.

Community groups said they were worried that not many parents were getting the information they were trying to share. Kate Gaddis, recreation superintendent for Ocean City, voiced concerns in April at a department meeting.

“I am very concerned that all of the children, especially those whose families don’t have a computer or access to a computer aren’t getting the information,” she said then. “I really want to make sure the information is getting to all of the kids so everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in our programs.”

Sterrs said that this year, the school system was focusing on collecting email addresses from parents throughout the county. She said that way, parents could receive information on community programs as well as official school messages. Officials hope to implement a fully electronic flyer system for the 2017-2018 school year.

“We appreciate all of the feedback we’ve gotten from parents who have repeatedly asked for more email communication in our communication survey,” Sterrs said. “We also greatly appreciate the cooperation and feedback we’ve received from our community organizations regarding this initiative.”