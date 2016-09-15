Seahawks Competitive In Another Close Loss

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award went to Jakeem Jordan for his outstanding play in a 30-23 loss to Wicomico in the home opener for Decatur last Friday. Pictured above is Jordan (center) flanked by Coach Stan Griffin (left) and ATP President and CEO Bob Hammond (right). Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost another close one last weekend, falling to visiting Wicomico in the home opener, 30-23, to fall to 0-2.

Despite the transfer of some key players to Baltimore area schools during the offseason and long-time head coach Bob Knox taking a leave of absence this season, the Seahawks have been very competitive in each of their first two games despite the final outcome. Decatur lost to Bohemia Manor, 20-13, on the road in the season opener two weeks ago, then fell to Wicomico, 30-23, at home last Friday. In each loss, Decatur trailed by a single score and lost by seven points both times.

It won’t get any easier for the Seahawks this weekend when they hit the road for an game against Easton, the first of five always-tough games against Bayside North powerhouses. Easton scored 48 points in a 49-48 loss to North Caroline in week one, then scored 49 in a 49-38 win over Parkside last weekend. After the Easton game, Decatur gets Kent Island at home, North Caroline on the road, Kent County at home and Queen Anne’s on the road.