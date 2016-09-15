Seamstresses And Supporters Of Pillowcase Ministry Program Meet At Go Organic To Share Work And Donations

Recently seamstresses and supporters of the Pillowcase Ministry Program met at Go Organic in Berlin to share their work and donations. Pictured are Barbara Entwistle, program chair, and Bev Brumley, Evangelistic World Outreach, which has served the people of Haiti since 1972, building schools, offering adult education programs, providing food and spiritual guidance. Monetary donations are welcome to help with postage and other needed items. Call Entwistle for more information at 443-944-5868.