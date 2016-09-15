Things To Do Around Town – September 16, 2016

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Saturday-Sunday: Airport Drive-In Breakfast

Through Nov. 20

The Ocean City Aviation Association (OCAA) resumes its Saturday and Sunday Ocean City Airport Breakfasts in the Terminal Building, 9 a.m.-noon. Includes coffee, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple and potatoes for a suggested donation of $7. All donations directed to the Huey Veterans Memorial Display and Park in anticipation of major repairs due in the spring of 2017. 410-726-7207.

Every Sunday: Summer Worship

8:30 a.m.: Casual Service, Shenanigan’s Porch at 4th Street and the Boardwalk (weather permitting); 10 a.m.: Traditional Service, Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th St., O.C. Nursery available as needed. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Outdoor Worship Service

Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 8:30 a.m. Casual worship on front lawn. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, service will move indoors. 410-641-5194.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Open Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Open Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 105 4th Street, O.C. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). 410-289-4458.

Open Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Open Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday June-September Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

Seeking new members and new officers. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m., Worcester Co. Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle; jeanduck47-@gmail.com.

Every Tuesday: Knights Of Columbus Crab Night

Now through Aug. 30. Crabs and shrimp ordered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Platters and other food available. Cash bar. Dine from 5-7 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Open Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Open Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Every Friday: Forge Youth Meeting

6:30-8 p.m., House of Mercy, 36674 Dupont Hwy., Selbyville, Del. Something fun and positive for children to do on Friday nights. A small meal is provided and parental attendance is not required. 443-366-2813 ot visit www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every Friday: Friday Funfest

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring the kids for dinner, dancing and games. House of Mercy, 36674 Dupont Hwy., Selbyville, Del. Free to the public. 443-366-2813; email info@forgeyouth.org; www.forge-youth.org.

Now Through Sept. 28: Candlelight Labyrinth Walk

Just off the Ocean City Boardwalk. Replica of the 12th-century original Labyrinth available for walking with candlelight and sacred music anytime between 7 and 9 p.m. (wheelchair accessible) at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, inside DeWees Hall, just off Boardwalk, north side of 3rd Street. Free parking behind the hall. 443-880-7608, 410-289-3453.

Sept. 16: POW-MIA Recognition Day

The American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Ocean City Chapter 1091, will hold a joint ceremony at 1 p.m. at 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Event is open to the public. All veterans, active military and their families are especially welcome. Light fare will follow. 410-213-5228, press 1 for Nelson Kelly.

Sept. 16: Star Charities V.I.P. Social

Tickets on sale for social to be held in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. Event benefits Maryland Wounded Soldiers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Barbara Peletier, 443-896-4914, or Anna Foultz, 410-641-7667. Food by Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Live entertainment by Sharon Sorrentino and Paul Mazzei and music by D.J. Rupper. Dancing until 7:30 p.m. Door prizes, 50/50. Seating limited.

Sept. 16: Stephen Decatur High School And Worcester (Country) Prep School Reunion

Classes of 1978, 1979 and 1980. Ocean Pines Yacht Club. 6 p.m.-midnight. Light refreshments, cash bar and music. $20 per person. Ticket information: Beverly Meadows, evening number, 443-235-1019, or email lubbyday@ya-hoo.com.

Sept. 16: Fish Fry

4:30-6:30 p.m. Platters: $10 each and include salt water trout, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, beverage and dessert. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. 410-632-1874. Proceeds will benefit the belfry fund.

Sept. 17: Chicken Barbecue

11 a.m.-until. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Half-barbecue chicken and roll: $8/person. Sponsored by Men’s Ministry. 443-880-4746.

Sept. 17: Ocean Pines Boat Club End-Of-Summer Luau

3 p.m. White Horse Park. $14 per person. Roast pig barbecue, salad, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls, soft drinks iced tea, water. BYOB. Bring appetizer or dessert to share for eight. 814-322-2120. Everyone is welcome.

Sept. 17: Fall Festival And Gospel Music

Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, desserts, other food it-ems. Eat-in or carry-out. Large silent auction available until 6 p.m. Gospel music by Wendy Catlin and Joe Dawson of Victory Junction in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. Public invited. 443-880-8804.

Sept. 17: FORGE Youth And Family Bowling Challenge

Eastern Shore Lanes, Pocomoke, 1 p.m. Two games, shoe rental, pizza and Pepsi: $20 per person. Proceeds benefirt FORGE Youth and Family Academy. Prizes will be awarded to top score in various categories. Space is limited. Pre-register: 443-513-1048; email info@forgeyouth.org.

Sept. 17: Heritage Day At Sharptown On The Nanticoke

7 a.m.: Town-wide yard sale begins; 10 a.m.: Annual parade. All-day activities, historical museum and Town Hall exhibits open, games, crafts, fun, carriage rides, Eastern Shore food and more. Free admission. Sponsored by Sharptown Historical Commission. 410-726-9118; 410-883-2718.

Sept. 18: New Bethel U.M. Church Homecoming

3:30 p.m. Homecoming service with guest pastor, Rev. Shawn Sheldon of Tyaskin, Md.

Sept. 20: $5 Bag Sale

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop, 105 4th St., Ocean City. Grand reopening with winter merchandise Friday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 20: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting (Third Tuesday Of Each Month)

6 p.m.: social hour; 7 p.m.: meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

Sept. 21: Ocean City-Berlin Opti-Ms Club Fundraiser

5-7 p.m. Ticket price: $15, sold at the door. Denovo’s Trattoria, South Gate, Ocean Pines. 410-352-3933.

Sept. 22: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6 p.m. Speaker: Tom Kane, emergency management planner for Worcester County Emergency Services, will discuss “Preparedness, Respond and Recovery” as it pertains to county residents. Meet at Snow HIll Library, 307 North Washington St., Snow Hill. Executive board officers for next year will be nominated at this meeting. Everyone is invited. 443-944-6701.

Sept. 24: 5K Run/Walk, Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge

9 a.m. College campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road, Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. Entry fee: $25 per person; $35 per person after Sept. 22. Sponsor: Wor-Wic Community College Foundation. Proceeds will benefit students of Wor-Wic. Registration form: www.worwic.edu or 410-334-2808.

Sept. 24: Church Of The Holy Spirit Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. 100th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. 410-723-1973.

Sept. 25: Blessing Of The Pets

3 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Open to people and pets of all faiths. 443-614-3870.

Sept. 25, Oct. 9: Knights Of Columbus Breakfast Buffet

All you can eat. Second and fourth Sundays of each month and Labor Day Sunday. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under. 410-524-7994.

Sept. 27: Republican Women Of Worcester County Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon

Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Theme: Honoring America’s Suffragettes who fought to give women the right to vote. Fashions by Chico’s. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., program begins at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $33/person. For reservations: 410-208-0171. By mail: Make check payable to RWWC, include choice of steak or chicken with your salad and mail to Pat Addy, 20 Chatham Court, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 30: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall (behind St. Luke’s Church), 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Sept. 30: Breakfast For Dinner

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. 5-7 p.m. All you can eat, choice of breakfast meats, creamed chipped beef, biscuits, pancakes and much more. $10 for adults and $8 for 10 and under. Carry-outs available. Bake table. 443-235-2926.

Oct. 1: Fall Gun Bash

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $45. Ticket includes roast beef, fried chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes, 26 guns, six cash prizes, two ATV 4x4s, two crossbows, raffles. Showell Volunteer Fire Department.

Oct. 8: Prayer Breakfast

New Bethel U.M. Church. Guest pastor: Pastor Sadie Brunson of Abundant Love Ministries of Wilmington, Del.

Oct. 8: Annual Fall Pancake Breakfast

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Doors open at 8 a.m., serving ends at 11 a.m. TIckets for adults, $6; under 12, $3; under 5, free. Purchase in advance from Kiwanis Club members or by calling Ralph Chinn at 410-641-6719. Traditional pancakes, sausages, fruit cup, orange juice, coffee, tea and scrambled eggs. Proceeds benefit the youth of the community. 410-641-7330.

Oct. 9: “Antique Roadshow” Event

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Professional appraiser at the firehouse from 2-5 p.m. to assess your valuable property. First piece: $5 donation; $10 for each additional piece. Property to be evaluated needs to be at the firehouse 2-3 p.m. Show begins at 4:30 p.m.. 443-235-2926.

Oct 9: Fried Chicken Platter Carry-Out

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. 1-4 p.m. Two pieces of chicken (either light or dark meat), two sides and a roll for $10. Call ahead for pre-orders. 443-235-2926.

Oct. 9: Crab/Chicken Feast

2-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, Coastal Highway and 100th Street, Ocean City. Food will be served until 5:30 p.m. Chinese auction. Tickets: $35 for people over 10; $15 for those 10 and younger. Tickets are limited and available at the church. 410-723-1973; 443-235-8942.

Oct. 14-15: Quilt Show And Peddler’s Table

Quilters By The Sea, Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway. Free admission. Oct. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cheri.johnson12@yahoo.com.

Oct. 15: Indoor Yard Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Main station. Doors will be open to the public 7 a.m.-noon. Tables: $15 each or two for $25. To reserve a table: 443-235-2926.

Oct. 19: Parish At The Beach Golf Open

St. Luke’s Church, host. Bayside Resort Golf Club. Registration: noon. Format: scramble/-best ball with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $100 per player and includes a goodie bag, range balls, 18 holes of golf with cart and a dinner banquet at The Cove. 410-250-0300.

Oct. 21-22: Bayside Chapel Presentation

“Anchored In Hope-Finding Strength in the Storm,” a mini retreat for men and women. Oct. 21: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; retreat from 6-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 22: Doors open at 8 a.m.; retreat from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: $8/person and includes light snacks and Saturday lunch. Bayside Chapel, 38288 London Ave., Williamsville Industrial Park off Route 54, Selbyville, Del. Advance registration required. 302-436-7585; info@baysidechapel.com.

Oct. 29: The Parke Garage Sale

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Community yard/garage sale in driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ adult community of 503 homes. Residents are selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Rain date is Nov. 5. 410-208-4994.

Oct. 29: Charity Bull & Oyster Roast

Ravens Roost #44. 2-6 p.m., American Legion, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Cost: $40, includes pit beef, raw and fried oysters, sausage with peppers and onions, salads, beer and soda. Entertainment includes music by The Stims, plant and money wheels, 50/50 and door prizes. Profits from the roast will assist local charities and causes. To purchase tickets, call 410-598-4597 or eric_waterman@comcast.net.

Nov. 12: 16th Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Andrew Catholic Center, 14401 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jewelry (new, used, estate and costume), bake sale, Chinese auction, silent auction for new and “almost new” art gallery, white elephant, books, cookies, crafts and more. Lunch with homemade crab cakes, kielbasa, hot dogs, barbecue and homemade crab soup. Choose dessert. 410-250-0030.