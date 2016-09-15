We Remember Those We Have Lost – September 16, 2016

Madeline Ruth Baker

BISHOPVILLE — Madeline Ruth Baker, age 90, of Bishopville, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 at Guiding Hands Assisted Living in Berlin.

She was born in Selbyville and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Maggie (Davis) Bunting.

She was a member of Harrington Moose Lodge #534.

She is survived by three sons, Allan C. Baker and wife Shirley, Robert F. Baker Jr. and Ottis J. Baker all of Bishopville; seven grandchildren, Madeline Moses, William Baker, Gary Solomon, Robert Baker III, Jason Markley, Krista Baker and April Baker; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Baker in 1985.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.

Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery in Bishopville.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Roger Edward Wagner, II

BERLIN — Roger Edward Wagner, II, age 60, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 at his home.

Born in York, Pa., he was the son of Roger Edward Wagner, Sr. and Bonnie Altland. He is survived by his son, Michael Wagner of West Ocean City, and daughter, Julie Warren and her husband Shane of Willards. There are three grandchildren. Also surviving is a half-brother, Wade Wagner of York Haven, Pa., and two half-sisters, Wendy Gladfelter and Lori Clip, both of York, Pa.

Mr. Wagner had been a clammer and vaptain of a clam boat and later worked as an automobile mechanic. He had a great love of fishing in the ocean and spending time in the mountains.

Cremation followed his death. Services will be private for the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Memorial service will be held at Frontier Town on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from noon-6 p.m. A donation in his memory may be made to Lyme Disease Association of Delmarva, 6635 Benita Ave., Salisbury, Md. 21804