Agencies Partner On Human Trafficking Probe, Resulting In Arrests, Heroin Seizure

OCEAN CITY — A joint investigation into human trafficking in Ocean City concluded last week with three prostitution arrests including an Ocean View, Del. woman who solicited an undercover OCPD officer.

Last Thursday and Friday, the Ocean City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations wrapped up an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution with an operation carried out at a resort hotel. During the investigation, three individuals were arrested including Danielle Young, 28, of Ocean View; Jamaica Brickhouse, 24, of Elkton; and Shadia Kelliehan, 33, of Burtonsville, Md.

During the course of the operation, detectives seized over 270 Baggies of heroin with an estimated street value of $1,200, a small amount of marijuana, $350 in currency, a 2011 Honda Odyssey mini-van, five cell phones and a police-style baton. The operation utilized websites such as but not limited to backpage.com, which allow participants to post advertisements for escort and massage services.

Last Wednesday, an OCPD detective working on the joint operation observed an ad on the website offering “highly gifted” services along with provocative pictures of a white female. An HSI detective also working the case made contact with the female suspect by texting the number listed in the ad. Arrangements were made with the suspect to meet with an undercover OCPD detective at a hotel on 24th Street.

The detective arrived at the appointed time and place and met with the suspect, later identified as Young. During the conversation, Young allegedly made arrangements to provide fellatio to the undercover detective for $150. At that point, Young was detained for soliciting prostitution. During the investigation, a different OCPD officer observed the Honda Odyssey mini-van in which Young had arrived at the hotel. The detective identified the driver as Channel Jones and determined Jones had dropped Young off at the hotel for her rendezvous with the undercover officer.

The officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the van and conducted a search resulting in the discovery of a purse containing around 270 individually-wrapped baggies of heroin. In the purse, the officer found a wallet containing a Delaware driver’s license and other forms of identification issued to Young, who was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, possession and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

During the same investigation, OCPD and HSI detectives last Tuesday viewed another entry on backpage.com advertising escort services from an unknown suspect labeled Ebony Princess. The HSI agent made contact with the “ebony princess,” later identified as Brickhouse, who made arrangements to meet with the undercover detective at the same hotel on 24th Street. After Brickhouse made a similar offer to the officer as was made by Young, she was arrested for soliciting prostitution.

Following the same basic method, the combined OCPD and HSI detectives viewed another entry on the website advertising an “Island Goddess,” which showed provocative pictures of an African-American woman. The detectives again made contact with the suspect, later identified as Kelliehan, to meet with the undercover detective at the hotel on 24th Street. After Kelliehan allegedly made a slightly different and slightly more expensive offer to the detective, she too was arrested for soliciting prostitution.

Each of the arrestees were taken before a District Court Commissioner. Brickhouse and Kelliehan were released on personal recognizance. Young, who was also charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, was taken to the Worcester County Jail and was ordered to be held on a $75,000 bond. Each of the suspects was offered victim services through Homeland Security Investigations.