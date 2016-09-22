A Week In Business – September 23, 2016

SVN – Miller Commercial Real Estate celebrated their rebranding with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 25 at its main office in Salisbury. Partnering with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, the event drew over 75 attendees to celebrate the transition of Sperry Van Ness to SVN. On hand to speak to the crowd was Tony Nichols, Immediate Past Chairman of the Chamber, and John Cannon, President of the County Council. In January of 2016, Sperry Van Ness International, a global commercial real estate firm with over 200 offices and 1,000 advisors, became SVN. Submitted Photo

New Director Named

SALISBURY — Donna Richardson has joined the staff of the Village of Hope, Inc. as the new full-time executive director. She will be leading the organization in partnership with the Board of Directors and working closely with the staff and women and children participating in the Village’s Steps to Success Transitional Living Program.

Richardson has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2012.

“Ms. Richardson’s knowledge of the Village of Hope, her strong ties to the community and knowledge of its resources and generosity will greatly benefit the Village of Hope,” said Board President Thomas J. Maloney.

Founded in 1990, the Village of Hope’s mission is to promote self-sufficiency and to improve the quality of life among at-risk women and children.

CAR Endorsements

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) presented checks this month to the candidates the association is endorsing in the upcoming Berlin Municipal Election.

CAR contributed $1,000 each to Mayor Gee Williams and Zackery Tyndall, who are running for Mayor and Town Council District 2, respectively.

“We hope these contributions will help both candidates spread the word about the great work they’d like to do for Berlin,” said CAR President Linda Moran. “We believe both candidates are the best fit for their respective offices and we fully endorse their visions and campaigns.”

In the race for mayor, CAR endorses incumbent Williams, whose wealth of experience and successful previous terms make him an excellent candidate. During Williams’ tenure, the town has decreased its property tax rate, making it the second lowest property tax rate in the area, behind Ocean City. Also throughout Williams’ tenure, the number of homes sold in Berlin has increased by 254 percent and its sales volume has increased by 170 percent. Additionally, Berlin was named America’s Coolest Small Town by Budget Travel and the downtown has seen near complete revitalization.

“Gee has always been a friend to our industry because he understands that if REALTORS® are successful, the town is successful,” said Joseph Wilson, chair of CAR’s Government Affairs & RPAC Committees. “We are at the front lines selling Berlin’s charm to potential new residents, and Williams’ efforts over the past eight years has made that much easier for us. We look forward to seeing that momentum carry on into another four years.”

In the race for the District 2 seat on the Town Council, CAR endorses Tyndall, who is a REALTOR® with Beach Real Estate Inc. in Berlin. Tyndall grew up in Berlin and continues to live and work in the town. He is plugged into the town’s issues and needs and, as a REALTOR®, he is focused on the success of the industry and aims to provide quality services for the town’s current housing stock, while also building on hundreds of vacant lots. Tyndall understands the importance of maintaining Berlin’s historic charm, without implementing strict impediments that make building and renovating a home too costly. With a background in finance, Tyndall has the knowledge to ensure fiscal responsibility and accountability.

“We do not endorse candidates just because they are REALTORS®, but we’re thrilled that Zackery is a REALTOR® and is obviously qualified for this seat,” Wilson said. “He is smart, enthusiastic, and loves Berlin deeply. We believe he will make a great councilman.”

Chamber Awards Announced

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce has announced award recipients for 2016 Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year. The awards will be presented at the 17th annual awards and installation banquet being held on Oct. 13 at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.

The award recipients are 2016 Ocean Pines Business of the Year, 5 Star Plumbing, Heating & Cooling; 2016 Ocean Pines Citizens of the Year, Aaron Eckman of Ocean Pines Independent; and 2016 Ocean Pines Non-Profit Organization of the Year, sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Worcester County Veterans Memorial.

The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Installation of the 2016/2017 Board Members and officers: Incoming President Heather Shaner of M & T Bank; Outgoing President Amy Unger of Inesse Consulting, Inc.; Vice President Michael Mathers of Michael B. Mathers, P.A., LLP; Treasurer Celeste Miller of Farmers Bank of Willards; Secretary Teresa Berger of Atlantic General Hospital; and Board Directors Teresa Travatello of the Ocean Pines Association and Patty Dundore of American Granite and Tile, Inc. along with two additional new board members, Steven Sweigert of PKS Investment Advisors, LLC and Suzy Taylor of Ayers Creek Adventures. The chamber thanks outgoing board members Anna Giles of Merrill Lynch and Will Cathell, who each has served on our board for 5 years, and Lee Ann Gunning of Diamond Contractors, Inc., who has served for four years.

Everyone is welcome to join in honoring these wonderful local business and people. Members, non-members and the public all are welcome to attend. Tickets are just $55 per person and can be purchased online at www.OceanPinesChamber.org or by calling the Ocean Pines Office at 410-641-5306.

HR Director Named

REHOBOTH BEACH — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Lisa Wheeler to the position of the director of human resources at SoDel Concepts, which owns nine restaurants, Plate Catering and the food truck Big Thunder Roadside Kitchen. Wheeler replaces Dan Levin, who is now the maintenance director for the hospitality company.

“Lisa is one of the hardest working, most dedicated members of our SoDel family,” Kammerer said. “She brings so much to the table.”

After gaining valuable experience in a corporate-owned restaurant, she moved to The Wharf Restaurant in Lewes, where she added banquet services to her skill set. Wheeler, who started working for SoDel Concepts in 2010, took over as the general manager of Fish On in 2011. In 2012, she was hired as the catering director for Plate Catering, which operates out of the Fish On kitchen.

Wheeler currently oversees every aspect of employment for 500 SoDel Concepts team members. “She has embraced the challenges of her new position while still mentoring her replacement at Plate Catering,” Kammerer said. “We’re very lucky to have her.”

Director To Retire

SALISBURY — Roy Roper, president and chief executive officer of the Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD), announced his pending retirement in a message to the staff of the organization last week.

Roper joined the Blood Bank in December 2009 as vice president of administrative services and was named president and CEO in January 2011.

In making the announcement to employees, Roper said, “It has been a pleasure being part of BBD for almost seven years. It has been a great experience knowing and working with so many fine employees. I appreciate being part of the BBD family, and am grateful for the opportunity to serve as your CEO and President.”

Roper plans to leave the organization in March 2017.

A succession planning and leadership transition team has been formed and an executive search firm engaged to assist in helping recruit Roper’s replacement.

“Roy and the Board are fully committed and engaged in executing a solid plan to facilitate a smooth transition. Hiring a leader who can continue Roy’s work in guiding BBD’s transformation into the future while maintaining long-term stability remains our primary focus to ensure ongoing service to the community,” said BBD Board Chair John Ferretti.