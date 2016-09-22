Builder Donates $10K To Worcester Ed Foundation

Pictured, from left, are WCPS Assistant Superintendent Lou Taylor, Oak Contracting President Doug Eder, WCEF Chairman Todd Ferrante, Dave Rosas of Oak Contracting and WCPS Superintendent Jerry Wilson.

NEWARK — Oak Contracting, LLC recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF).

With a strong belief in the value of great education, Oak Contracting has a history of supporting organizations and foundations focused on “best education practices.”

“I feel strongly about improving the educational experience for local students, particularly those in need. These children are the future of our country and our world,” Oak Contracting’s Dave Rosas said.

Oak Contracting President Doug Eder was especially drawn to the WCEF’s mission to “provide every child in the Worcester County school system equal access to digital tools that are necessary for learning and preparing them for jobs in today’s world.”

With over 40 years of experience in commercial building, Towson-based Oak Contracting is a regional construction management firm specializing in new construction and renovation projects for the K-12 and medical research sectors. Among other projects, they were awarded the contract to build the new Snow Hill High School renovation. Close to completion, the 50,000-square-foot addition almost doubles the size of the school and provides students and staff with a new cafeteria, gym, media center and science wing, among other things. The renovation also eliminates the need for portable classrooms.

As far as donating to the Worcester County Education Foundation, Eder said, “There was no hesitation to support the goals of the WCEF.”

The foundation’s goals include support for teachers by funding innovative teaching ideas through grants, providing students equal access to a “world class education” by accelerating the purchase of digital learning tools that are needed today, and by creating an endowment which becomes a perpetual funding source for the educational needs of tomorrow.

To donate online or to learn more about the WCEF visit www.wced.foundation or call 410-632-5076.