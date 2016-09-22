Daughters Of The American Revolution Gather For MD State Society’s Fall Forum

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from across the state recently gathered at the Milestone Restaurant in Easton for the Maryland State Society’s Fall Forum. The annual luncheon was preceded by an Information Market where members “shopped” displays by committee chairmen to learn a-bout projects for the coming year. Above, State Conservation Committee Chair Pat Arata explains the committee’s pollinator garden initiatives to General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Patricia Ayers and Vice Regent Marty Pusey. Submitted Photos