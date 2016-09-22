Daughters Of The American Revolution Gather For MD State Society’s Fall Forum

Berlin To Host First-Ever Main Street Crab Feast BERLIN – Berlin’s Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Area Council to host the town’s first outdoor Crab Feast fundraisers on Main Street Oct. 1. A continuous line of picnic tables will line the main corridor between Broad and Commerce streets where attendees can dine on all-you-can-eat crabs and corn… Read more »

Berlin Mayoral Hopeful On Prescription Drug Charge: ‘It’s Very Unfortunate That We Have Lowered Ourselves To This Level Of Campaigning’ BERLIN – A mayoral candidate in Berlin’s coming election shared her side of the story this week following news of a drug possession charge. According to South Carolina’s online judiciary case search, Berlin Councilmember Lisa Hall was charged with possession of the drug flunitrazepam on April 29. She says it’s being brought up now, months… Read more »

Builder Donates $10K To Worcester Ed Foundation NEWARK — Oak Contracting, LLC recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF). With a strong belief in the value of great education, Oak Contracting has a history of supporting organizations and foundations focused on “best education practices.” “I feel strongly about improving the educational experience for local students, particularly those… Read more »