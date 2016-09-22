Decatur Girls Vent On Wicomico In 10-0 Rout

BERLIN- After two narrow one-goal losses to start the season, Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team broke through with a vengeance in a 10-0 rout of Wicomico last week.

The Seahawks opened the season with a tough 3-2 loss to Kent Island on the road back on September 8. In their home opener last Tuesday, the Decatur girls fell to North Caroline, 3-2, in another close game after trailing 3-0 early.

Something had to give last Thursday when the Seahawks faced Bayside South rival Wicomico on the road, and the pent-up frustration of the two early one-goal losses spilled out all over the field as the Decatur girls scored early and often on their way to a 10-0 rout. Brigitte Ardis led the way with a hat-trick, while Rachel Florek added two goals.

