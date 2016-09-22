Decatur Golfers Rebound With Win At Glen Riddle

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team outlasted the field and rainy conditions to win the match at Glen Riddle on Tuesday and gain a little much needed separation from rival Bennett.

The Seahawks shot a team-low score of 164 in a steady drizzle at Glen Riddle on Tuesday, while second-place Bennett finished with a team score of 171. Worcester Prep and Parkside finished in a tie for third, each with a team score of 176. Parkside’s Jakob Keidel shot a two-under 34 in the rain to earn medalist honors on the day.

Tanner Leonard led Decatur with a low score of 39, while Matt Kinsey and Matt Kristick each shot 41. Emily Malinowski shot 43 for the Seahawks, while Spencer Carbaugh finished with a 47. For Worcester Prep, Grant Brown led the way with a low score of 40, while Austin Taylor shot a 42, Jon Ruddo shot 45, Zach Wilson shot 49 and Reid Carey shot 50.

With the win on Tuesday, Decatur put a little distance between itself and Bennett. Decatur started the season with three straight wins, but Bennett was coming on strong and edged Decatur last week at Eagle’s Landing by just four strokes. With the win, Bennett had cut Decatur’s lead in the points standings to just two with the Seahawks at eight and the Clippers at 10.

In the points standing, a victory is worth one point, a second place finish worth two etc. After Decatur’s win at Glen Riddle on Tuesday, the Seahawks now sit in first place with nine points, while Bennett is in second with 12.