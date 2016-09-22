Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Donates To Diakonia

At the Aug. 24 weekly meeting of the the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, a donation of $500 was made to Diakonia. Pictured, from left, are Diakonia Communications Coordinator Anna O’Neill and Kiwanis President Mark Joseph.