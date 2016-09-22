Kiwanis Dawg Team Provides Hot Dogs, Pastries And Drinks For Truck Show

The Kiwanis Dawg Team provided hot dogs, pastries and drinks for the Sept. 10 Truck Show at the Ocean Pines War Memorial Park. In addition to the good eats, the kids enjoyed honking the truck horns and emergency vehicle sirens.  Pictured, from left, are volunteers Pat Winkelmayer, Joe Beall, Barb Peletier, Candy Foreman and Dick Clagett.