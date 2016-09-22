Local Rotary Club Donates $5K To AGH

Pictured, from left, are Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club President and AGH Foundation member Clifford Berg; Dr. Lawrence Michnick, Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club and AGH Foundation member; AGH Foundation Chair Todd Ferrante; Robert Smith of the OC/Berlin Rotary Club; and OC/Berlin Rotary Club Past President Arlan Kinney. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation was recently presented a check for $5,000 from the Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club in support of Atlantic General Hospital’s Campaign for the Future.

The funds raised during the “Atlantic General Campaign for the Future” will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects planned under the organization’s 2020 Vision five-year strategic plan.

Among them is construction of a new 18,000-square-foot full service cancer care center, completion of a women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas.

Members of the Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club presented the check to foundation members at the Sept. 14 AGH Foundation Board meeting.