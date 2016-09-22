Ocean Games Event Donates To Worcester Youth

Pictured, from left, are Jenny Lind, Corey Davis, Steve Taylor and Brigitte Southworth. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Ocean City’s 4th Annual Ocean Games athletic event held in July was a huge success with more than 153 participants and this month organizers presented a recognition donation to a local charitable group.

Individuals participated in a one-, three- and nine-mile ocean swim, four- and two-mile paddleboard race, ultimate beach Frisbee competition, and a beach “Play Zone” for people of all ages. The event attracted competitors from around the nation and even a few international athletes.

Ocean Games is a fundraiser that raises awareness about brain trauma and mental health and promotes exercise as an effective treatment for recovery. Event founder Corey Davis suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) nine years ago and exercise, particularly swimming, has been instrumental to his recovery.

Davis and event coordinator Jenny Lind presented a check for $2,500 to Steve Taylor and Brigitte Southworth of Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services recently for their participation in the event and their ongoing work on mental health issues in the community.

“Exercise and particularly outdoor activities are extremely beneficial to those suffering mental health challenges. Numerous studies have demonstrated that exercise such as walking, biking, swimming or calisthenics will relieve stress, increase mental alertness, and improve mood,” said Steve Taylor, executive director of WYFCS.

WYFCS looks forward to partnering with Ocean Games during next year’s event on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The shared goal is to increase participation and promote greater awareness about the benefits of exercise and healthy living.