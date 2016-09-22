Open Houses Of The Week – September 23, 2016

OCEAN CITY
The Bayview Grand
Direct Bayfront
Between 5th & 6th St
Daily 10-4
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th Street
Daily 10-5
Fully Furnished
3-4BR/3BA
Condos & Penthouses
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
877-260-2710
OCEAN CITY
The View
57th St. Bayfront
Daily 10-4
New Construction
Direct Bayfront
3BR/2BA Condo
Dan Clayland
Coldwell Banker
410-726-5108
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Tues-Sun 10-6
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA
Town Homes
Lennar Homes
302-540-0309
NORTH OCEAN CITY
Royal Hawaiian
142nd Street
Ocean Block
Sat Noon-3
1&2BR/2BA Condos
Bountiful Amenities
Mary Lou Hearn
Long & Foster
410-726-8280
OCEAN CITY
Sunset Island
67th St & The Bay
Fri, Sat & Sun
Condos, Townhomes,
Single Family Homes
Luxury Resort Living
Terry Riley
Vantage Resort Realty
443-880-0512
OCEAN CITY
Chateau Phoenix #205A
722 Mooring Road
Sat 12-2
2BR/2BA Condo
Canal Views
25’ Balcony
Elaine Davidson
ReMax Crossroads
267-304-1550
WEST OCEAN CITY
Villas at Inlet Isle
Daily 11-3
Waterfront THs
3BR/4BA
PJ Aldridge
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-251-7562
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Sun 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Mon-Sat 10-5
Sun 12-5
3BR/2FB/2HB
Town Homes
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-524-6400
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Sat & Sun 11-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
& Townhomes
3BR/4BR/2.5BA
Dan Demeria
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Carriage&Villa Style
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Just off Route 50
Sat & Sun 10-2
An Elegantly
Affordable Living
Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9735
NORTH OC
730 Laurel Ave
Sat & Sun 10-2
2BR/1BA Home
w/ Separate Studio
Water Views
Deeded Pier/Lift
Ed Smith
Ed Smith Real Estate
410-251-3266
SELBYVILLE
37121 Solitude Drive
The Refuge at
Dirickson Creek
Sun 1-4
4BR/3.5BA Home
Pond Front Lot
Whitney Jarvis
Coldwell Banker
443-944-3073
SELBYVILLE
37366 Hidden Bay Dr.
The Refuge at
Dirickson Creek
Sun 1-4
Water view
4BR/4.5BA Home
Michael Moore
Keller Williams Realty
410-726-8829
DAGSBORO
34451 Holly Tree
Sat 12-2
4BR/2.5BA
Michael Moore
Keller Williams Realty
410-726-8829
OCEAN CITY
Bella Sun Condos
Units 201 & 202
46th St Bayside
Open Thurs-Sun
3BR/2BA
Luxury Condos
Katy Durham
Coldwell Banker
410-723-8775
BERLIN
10320 Qtr Deck Ln
Glen Riddle
Sun 11-1
Stunning Home
Waterfront
Annie Buxbaum
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-0878
OCEAN PINES
306 Sunrise Court
The Pointe
Sat 11-3
Gorgeous 2800SF
4BR/3.5BA Home
Bay Views
For Sale By Owner
443-669-9984
OCEAN PINES
50 High Sheriff Trail
Sat 10-2
4BR/2.5BA Home
2 Car Garage
Fully Furnished
1 Yr Home Wty
Craig E. Hyatt
Berkshire Hathaway
443-235-7455
OCEAN CITY
Capri #1202
110th St Oceanfront
Sun 10-1
3BR/2BA Condo
Fully Furnished
Gorgeous Must See
Craig E. Hyatt
Berkshire Hathaway
443-235-7455