Open Houses Of The Week – September 23, 2016

by
open-house-sign

OCEAN CITY

The Bayview Grand

Direct Bayfront

Between 5th & 6th St

Daily 10-4

4BR/3BA Condos

Kevin Decker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-6552

MILLVILLE

Bishop’s Landing

25513 Fox Point Ln

Daily 10-6

New Community

5 Minutes to Beach

3-5BR Villas & Homes

Lots of Amenities

Beazer Homes

302-235-3024

OCEAN CITY

The Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th Street

Daily 10-5

Fully Furnished

3-4BR/3BA

Condos & Penthouses

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

877-260-2710

OCEAN CITY

The View

57th St. Bayfront

Daily 10-4

New Construction

Direct Bayfront

3BR/2BA Condo

Dan Clayland

Coldwell Banker

410-726-5108

WEST OCEAN CITY

Seaside Village

Golf Course Road

Tues-Sun 10-6

New Construction

3BR/3.5BA

Town Homes

Lennar Homes

302-540-0309

NORTH OCEAN CITY

Royal Hawaiian

142nd Street

Ocean Block

Sat Noon-3

1&2BR/2BA Condos

Bountiful Amenities

Mary Lou Hearn

Long & Foster

410-726-8280

OCEAN CITY

Sunset Island

67th St & The Bay

Fri, Sat & Sun

Condos, Townhomes,

Single Family Homes

Luxury Resort Living

Terry Riley

Vantage Resort Realty

443-880-0512

OCEAN CITY

Chateau Phoenix #205A

722 Mooring Road

Sat 12-2

2BR/2BA Condo

Canal Views

25’ Balcony

Elaine Davidson

ReMax Crossroads

267-304-1550

WEST OCEAN CITY

Villas at Inlet Isle

Daily 11-3

Waterfront THs

3BR/4BA

PJ Aldridge

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-251-7562

OCEAN CITY

1111 Edgewater Ave

Fri-Sun 10-4

New Construction

Direct Waterfront

Boats slips available

Furnished 3BR/2.5BA

Peck Miller

Coldwell Banker

443-880-2341

WEST OCEAN CITY

Seaside Village

Golf Course Road

Mon-Sat 10-5

Sun 12-5

3BR/2FB/2HB

Town Homes

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-524-6400

WEST OCEAN CITY

West Harbor Village

Sat & Sun 11-5

New Construction

Single Family Homes

& Townhomes

3BR/4BR/2.5BA

Dan Demeria

Harbor Homes

443-366-2814

BETHANY BEACH

Forest Landing

Daily 12-5

Carriage & Villa

Style Homes

Up to 4BR/2500SF

Luxury Upgrades

1st Class Amenities

Ryan Homes

302-539-3462

FENWICK ISLAND

Lighthouse Lakes

New Construction

4BR/2.5BA Homes

Carriage&Villa Style

Lakeside Community

Amazing Amenities

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-524-8900

PITTSVILLE

Strawberry Village

White Richardson Rd

Just off Route 50

Sat & Sun 10-2

An Elegantly

Affordable Living

Community

Atlantis Homes

302-846-9735

NORTH OC

730 Laurel Ave

Sat & Sun 10-2

2BR/1BA Home

w/ Separate Studio

Water Views

Deeded Pier/Lift

Ed Smith

Ed Smith Real Estate

410-251-3266

SELBYVILLE

37121 Solitude Drive

The Refuge at

Dirickson Creek

Sun 1-4

4BR/3.5BA Home

Pond Front Lot

Whitney Jarvis

Coldwell Banker

443-944-3073

SELBYVILLE

37366 Hidden Bay Dr.

The Refuge at

Dirickson Creek

Sun 1-4

Water view

4BR/4.5BA Home

Michael Moore

Keller Williams Realty

410-726-8829

DAGSBORO

34451 Holly Tree

Sat 12-2

4BR/2.5BA

Michael Moore

Keller Williams Realty

410-726-8829

OCEAN CITY

Bella Sun Condos

Units 201 & 202

46th St Bayside

Open Thurs-Sun

3BR/2BA

Luxury Condos

Katy Durham

Coldwell Banker

410-723-8775

BERLIN

10320 Qtr Deck Ln

Glen Riddle

Sun 11-1

Stunning Home

Waterfront

Annie Buxbaum

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-0878

OCEAN PINES

306 Sunrise Court

The Pointe

Sat 11-3

Gorgeous 2800SF

4BR/3.5BA Home

Bay Views

For Sale By Owner

443-669-9984

OCEAN PINES

50 High Sheriff Trail

Sat 10-2

4BR/2.5BA Home

2 Car Garage

Fully Furnished

1 Yr Home Wty

Craig E. Hyatt

Berkshire Hathaway

443-235-7455

OCEAN CITY

Capri #1202

110th St Oceanfront

Sun 10-1

3BR/2BA Condo

Fully Furnished

Gorgeous Must See

Craig E. Hyatt

Berkshire Hathaway

443-235-7455