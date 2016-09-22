Seahawks Thumped By Warriors, 40-10

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award went to Alan Means for his strong performance in a loss to Easton last weekend. Pictured above is Means (center) flanked by ATP Director of Physical Therapy Charles Curran (left) and Head Coach Stan Griffin (right). Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team took its lumps on the road last weekend, falling to high-scoring Easton, 40-10, in their first real loss in which they still weren’t very much in the contest until the end.

Despite their 0-3 record, the Seahawks have been very competitive for the most part through the early part of the season. Decatur lost to Bohemia Manor, 20-13, on the road in its season opener then fell to Bayside South rival Wicomico, 30-23, at home a week later. In each contest, the Seahawks were in it at the end and had chances to win, but they ran into a buzz saw at Easton last Friday.

The Warriors had scored 48 points in a season-opening 49-48 loss to North Caroline in week one, then scored 49 in a 49-38 win over Parkside in their second game of the year. Against Decatur last week, Easton did not reach those lofty point totals, but did put up a 40-spot on the Seahawks in the 40-10 win. After the Decatur game, Easton’s average point total dropped to around 45.

It won’t get any easier for the Seahawks, who face another Bayside North powerhouse, Kent Island, at home on Friday in the second of a long stretch against the top teams in the conference. After Kent Island, the Seahawks face North Caroline on the road, Kent County at home and Queen Anne’s on the road.