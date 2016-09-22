Things I Like – September 23, 2016

A rainy Monday after a beautiful weekend

Taking off work early to go paddleboarding

Happy adoption stories

That both my kids think school is fun

Close youth soccer games

Maryland flag bumper stickers

Crab cake platter over a sandwich

Having fresh fruit in the house

Hot September beach days

Big puffy clouds and a blue sky

A pile of sand in an outdoor shower

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.