Things I Like – September 23, 2016

BERLIN – Berlin's Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Area Council to host the town's first outdoor Crab Feast fundraisers on Main Street Oct. 1. A continuous line of picnic tables will line the main corridor between Broad and Commerce streets where attendees can dine on all-you-can-eat crabs and corn…
BERLIN – A mayoral candidate in Berlin's coming election shared her side of the story this week following news of a drug possession charge. According to South Carolina's online judiciary case search, Berlin Councilmember Lisa Hall was charged with possession of the drug flunitrazepam on April 29. She says it's being brought up now, months…
NEWARK — Oak Contracting, LLC recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF). With a strong belief in the value of great education, Oak Contracting has a history of supporting organizations and foundations focused on "best education practices." "I feel strongly about improving the educational experience for local students, particularly those…
BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation was recently presented a check for $5,000 from the Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club in support of Atlantic General Hospital's Campaign for the Future. The funds raised during the "Atlantic General Campaign for the Future" will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects planned under…