Undefeated Mallards Can’t Get Back On Field

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Salisbury Christian, 5-1, last Friday to improve to 2-0 on the young season, but the Mallards have had difficulty getting back on the field since.

The Mallards opened the season with a 4-2 win over Gunston way back on September 7 and waited nine days to get back on the field for last Friday’s game at home against Salisbury Christian. Worcester won that game, 5-1, to improve to 2-0, but any momentum has been tough to come by. Monday’s scheduled home game against Delmarva Christian was rained out and moved to Tuesday, which was also rained out. Wednesday’s scheduled game against Holly Grove was rained out and moved to Thursday, which was played too late to be included in this edition.