We Remember Those We Have Lost – September 23, 2016

Dorothy Price Roberts

BERLIN — Dorothy Price Roberts, 100, died Aug. 22, 2016.

She was the beloved wife of the late Captain Howland Scott Roberts Sr. and devoted mother to Howland Scott Roberts Jr. and his wife Polly and her daughter Jeanne Roberts Mangus and her husband Cary. She is survived by her three grandsons, Cary J. Mangus Jr. and his wife Meg, William Scott Mangus and his wife Buffy and Derek Scott Roberts. She is also survived by five great grandchildren.

Mrs. Roberts was originally from Baltimore. She graduated from what is now known as Notre Dame Prep in 1933 and Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1937. In 1938, she married John Joseph Zeugner III who became Colonel Zeugner, Commanding Officer of a P-38 squadron and who died on active duty in World War II. In 1945, she married Captain Howland Scott Roberts Sr., a member and past president of the Association of Maryland Pilots. They were active members of Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore, Md. After spending many summers in Ocean City, Md. they moved there in 1974 and became active members in St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Roberts served for years as a volunteer at her churches and at the Atlantic General Hospital and Berlin Nursing Home. She was an avid sports woman, both as a spectator and participant. She also enjoyed literary discussions, heated debates, keeping abreast of the news, and doing jumble. She cherished her family and friends, and the garden at her cottage on Washington Lane.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea on Saturday. Oct. 1 at St. Paul’s By the Sea Episcopal Church with Father Mathew D’Amario officiating at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. A reception will follow at the Beach Plaza Hotel, 1301 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, Md. from 3:30-5 p.m. Those who desire may make a contribution to the St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Memorial fund, PO Box 1207, Ocean City, Md. 21843-1207. The Burbage Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Dora Mae Patton

GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — Dora Mae Patton, age 86, of Greenbackville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 at Delaware Hospice Center.

She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1929, daughter of the late Woodford and Elizabeth (Herbert) Patton.

Ms. Patton was an active member of the St Paul Lutheran Church in Annapolis, Md. She was also a member of the International Club of Annapolis. She loved art, especially stained glass and painting. Ms. Patton had a passion for traveling. She enjoyed visiting Paris and Germany and at the age of 72 she went to Argentina.

Ms. Patton is survived by her children, Bob Sullivan and his wife, Kathryn who now live in Pittsburgh, Pa.; Doug Sullivan and his wife, Terri who now who now live in Dunedin, Fla. and Debbie S. Hodges and her husband, Glenn, who now live in Dagsboro, Del.; her five grandchildren, Lauren Hodges, Genevieve Sullivan, Douglas Sullivan, EJ Sullivan and Tony Sullivan; her two great grandchildren, Jaxin and Jacob Sullivan; her sister, Patricia Meek of Silver Spring; and her nephew, Steven Meek of Silver Spring.

Memorial Services were held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at the Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, Del. 19945.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ms. Dora Mae Patton’s name to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963.

Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del.

Please visit Ms. Patton’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

Calvin R. Willett

SELBYVILLE — Calvin R. Willett, age 83, of Selbyville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at Berlin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Berlin after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 7, 1932 in Washington, D.C. and is the oldest son of the late Calvin S. and Anna (Scheuch) Willett.

Calvin spent his professional career in public service, serving in the U.S. Navy and working for over 30 years as a police officer with the District of Columbia Police Department.

Calvin was a life-long Redskins fan and was a season ticket holder for more than 50 years. In his later years, Calvin was very active with the Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City where he served as Exalted Ruler 2000-2001, a member of Guns and Hoses and Roxana Moose Lodge. He also loved to travel, and made lifelong friends wherever he visited.

Calvin is survived by one son, Steven M. Willett of Concord, Calif.; one daughter, Cathleen R. Bernsten of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; one step-daughter Michelle Jordan of Carlisle, Pa.; one sister, Phyllis W. Dobson and husband George of Ocean View, Del.; and two grandchildren, Shannon Bernsten and Zachary Bernsten.

He was preceded in death by wife Margot M. Willett.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at Elks Lodge #2645, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, N.Y., 10022, or by visiting, www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org

Michael Joseph Strawley, Sr.

OCEAN CITY — Michael Joseph Strawley, Sr., age 74, owner of The Bearded Clam Bar and Liquor Store in Ocean City, passed from this life on Sept. 15, 2016 at home, lovingly surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born on May 15, 1942 in Camden, N.J. to Charles Francis Strawley and Almira Heath Strawley. Michael graduated from Haddonfield High School in New Jersey and the Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia.

Michael joined the U.S. Navy in 1959, serving as an aviation electrician’s mate. During the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, he was deployed to Key West, Fla. and helped prepare U.S. Naval attack aircraft for a possible invasion of Cuba. Michael was honorably discharged in May 1965.

In 1966, Michael wed Linda Lou Stratton and they had two amazing children, Michael Joseph Strawley, Jr and Karyn Lynn Strawley. The marriage ended in divorce in 1994.

Michael and his family ran the Tarpon Tavern in Cape May, N.J. in the 1970s. In 1978, Michael chose to embark on a new adventure and established The Bearded Clam Bar and Liquor Store on Wicomico Street in Ocean City. He was well respected and admired by his employees and it was the dedication of these employees that helped his business to be so successful.

Remarried in 1999, Michael is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Cynthia Anne (Salembene) Strawley; his children Michael and Karyn; daughter-in-law Hollie; and four awesome grandchildren, Dylan, Jayde, Jamison, and Jillian. He also leaves behind many close friends, business associates and patrons.

In his younger years, Michael was a Cape May Volunteer fireman and remained a supporter of various fire and police department activities.

Michael and Cindi truly enjoyed traveling together, cruising the islands, fall motorcycle camping trips, and camping in the Florida Keys, where they have developed many life-long friendships. But, golf was Michael’s number one pastime and when not watching the Golf Channel, he enjoyed playing at a variety of courses both locally and across the country with his many golfing buddies. Some of his favorite golfing highlights include attending the Masters practice round this past April, the 2010 Pebble Beach/Torrey Pines “Why Wait Tour,” his Pinehurst #2 birthday bash, and his annual October golf trips which included most Myrtle Beach, Pinehurst, and Hilton Head courses.

“Bossman” was an iconic figure in Ocean City and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Michael’s memory be made to the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company or Coastal Hospice. A celebration of his life will take place at a date and time to be determined.

Norma Jean Schultz

BERLIN — Norma Jean Schultz, age 90, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 at her home.

Born in Elkins W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Russell and Daisy Teter Lambert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Schultz, Sr.; a daughter, Shirley Heiser; two brothers; a sister; and sister-in-law, Brenda Schultz.

She is survived by her children, Andrew Schultz, Jr., Dale Schultz and his wife Marge, Rusty Schultz and his wife Linda, Peter Schultz, and Wanda Jones and her husband Jim. She was an adored grandmother to 11 grandchildren, David Jones, Ronnie Schultz, Craig Schultz, Diana Green, Theresa Smullen, Frank Schultz, Heather Brash, John Schultz, Adam Schultz, Jason Schultz, and Jessica Schultz. There are several great-grandchildren. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Mrs. Schultz had been a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and canning her vegetables, was avid country music fan, and loved to watch western movies. She also held a very large place in her heart for her many four-legged friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery near Berlin. Rev Olin Shockley will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to Worcester county Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Memorial Service Announced

OCEAN CITY — A memorial service to remember and celebrate the life of Michael Fugate will be held on Sunday September 25th at the Ocean City American Legion from noon until 4 p.m.