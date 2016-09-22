Where Are They Now – Alexis McDonough

Former Decatur standout Alexis McDonough was named Student-Athlete of the Week at Hollins University in her first year as a freshman at the Virginia school. Photo courtesy Hollins University

The following in the latest installment in an occasional series about the progress of local student-athletes who have gone on to succeed at the next level in their college careers.

BERLIN- It didn’t take long for former Stephen Decatur High School standout soccer player Alexis McDonough to make an immediate impact at Hollins University.

McDonough, who started on varsity all four years at Decatur including her senior year as team captain, is now roaming the soccer field at Hollins University and has made a remarkable first impression at the Roanoke, Va. school. Just a handful of games into her freshman season, McDonough was named the Hollins University Student-Athlete of the Week.

In the midst of a six-game road trip to start to the season, McDonough scored the first of her collegiate career in a 2-1 win over Mary Baldwin. Three days later, Hollins traveled to the Washington, D.C. area to face Trinity and again came away with a 2-1 win. In that game, McDonough assisted on Hollins’ first goal, then netted her team’s second goal, the first game-winning goal of her college career.

With McDonough’s two goals and an assist in the first week of her collegiate career, she now has five points on the season and is ranked fifth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in total points and third in the conference in game-winning goals. The former Decatur standout and Whaleyville resident has started all six of Hollins’ games at the midfield position.