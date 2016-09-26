Berlin To Host First-Ever Main Street Crab Feast

BERLIN – Berlin’s Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Area Council to host the town’s first outdoor Crab Feast fundraisers on Main Street Oct. 1.

A continuous line of picnic tables will line the main corridor between Broad and Commerce streets where attendees can dine on all-you-can-eat crabs and corn from noon to 5 p.m.

Ivy Wells, the town’s Community Economic Development Director and Heritage Council Board member, says the money raised from the event will go to support tourism and Christmas events.

Specifically, the town will use the funds to pay for its Christmas decorations and free carriage rides, an annual tradition.

In past years, the town has raised money through donations from Berlin’s merchants, according to Wells.

But this year, Wells partnered with local sponsors to create a new way to raise money.

“We had a meeting with Ocean 98.1 to discuss fundraising ideas, and we came up with the Crab Feast,” Wells says. “So we just ran with it.”

The chamber is working with Hooper’s Crab House to provide the crabs.

Crab mallets have also been donated for the town’s use at Saturday’s event.

Beer, provided by Fin City and Burley Oak Brewing Companies, will be sold separately and sales will go to support the Heritage Council.

The Heritage Council will then use this money to promote economic development and tourism through area’s heritage and culture.

Wells says the chamber has no monetary goal for the event, but encourages everyone to come and support the town.

She says the more people that come, the more decorations the town can buy for its Christmas events.

“If people don’t want to eat crabs, they can still come and listen to the music and grab a drink,” Wells says.

Ocean 98.1 will sponsor the event’s live entertainment and will provide raffles.

Local band Funk Shue’ will play as volunteer servers continue to bring the food to the guests.

Wells says the town has seating large enough to accommodate 200 people for the event, and parking will be available downtown that day for attendees.

Tickets will be on sale before and at the event.

Tickets purchased in advanced cost $30 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under.

However, the chamber will be charging $38 per ticket the day of the event.

The town has slips available in their visitation office and online for those who want to pay in advance.

The slips can then be filled out and mailed with a check to the town’s chamber offices.

The tickets will then be sent to the participants’ email addresses.

Wells encourages people to pick up forms for the event at the Berlin Welcome Center on 14th S. Main Street, open from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals can also download the forms from www.BerlinMainStreet.com.

Berlin’s holiday festivities will begin with the Holiday Art Stroll and Tree Lighting Nov. 25 and the Christmas Parade Dec. 1.

For more information on the fundraiser, call 410-629-1722.