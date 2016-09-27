Shots Fired At Police After Pocomoke Bank Robbery

POCOMOKE — Allied law enforcement agencies across the lower shore on Tuesday are still looking for three suspects who robbed and threatened to blow up a Pocomoke bank on Monday before fleeing into Virginia and firing multiple shots at a police vehicle attempting to stop them.

On Monday afternoon, the Pocomoke Police Department was notified of a panic alarm from the PNC Bank in that southern Worcester County town. Upon arrival, Pocomoke Police were advised the bank had been robbed by three individuals who threatened to blow up the facility with an explosive device.

No weapon or explosive device was displayed to the tellers and the suspects fled the bank and headed toward Virginia. An Accomack County, Va. sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle matching a description of the vehicle that fled the bank robbery and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle fired a handgun at the deputy, striking his police vehicle several times.

The suspects were described as two African-American males and a third African-American male disguised as a woman. The latter was wearing a tan skirt, a black-haired wig and a dark-colored scarf. The second suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, a dark shirt and blue jeans. The third suspect had shoulder-length dreadlocks and wearing a lime-colored floppy hat, a gray zipped sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

As of mid-day on Tuesday, the suspects were still at-large. The PNC Bank is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) at 410-632-1111.