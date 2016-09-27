Social Media Helps Nab Theft Suspect In OC

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on theft charges last weekend for allegedly swiping a backpack containing cameras and other property from a downtown business owner after a successful social media campaign to locate the suspect.

Last Friday, an Ocean City police officer responded to Pickles Pub on Philadelphia Avenue at 8th Street for a reported theft. The OCPD officer met with the business owner who reported a tan backpack containing two Go-Pro cameras and related accessories had been stolen from in front of his business during a short three-to-four-minute window back on Sunday, Sept. 19. Aside from their monetary value, the two cameras had sentimental value including images of his family.

A surveillance image of the suspect along with information about the theft was posted on Facebook by the business owner and was shared by a tight-knit community over the period of several days following the incident. The officer who responded to take the theft report was also able to view surveillance footage depicting the theft.

In the video, the suspect was observed standing and walking around the front area of the business. The footage then showed the suspect picking up the backpack and walking away. The suspect was described as a heavy-set white male with short, dark hair and wearing a blue T-shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the theft.

Last Saturday, the officer went back to Pickles for a follow-up investigation. The business owner explained he had posted a picture of the suspect along with a brief synopsis of the incident on Facebook and asked people in the community to respond with any information they had.

The business owner told police he had received several responses that the suspect resembled an individual known as Robert Jackson, 51, of Ocean City, who lived nearby on St. Louis Avenue. The officer reviewed the surveillance video and still pictures of the suspect and was able to make a connection to Jackson. In addition, the business owner was able to provide police with an updated list of property in the backpack that totaled $1,445.

Around 1 p.m. last Saturday, OCPD officers responded to the residence on St. Louis Avenue and were met at the door by an individual matching the description of Jackson. The suspect identified himself as Jackson and police were able to positively identify him as the suspect in the surveillance video. Jackson admitted he had taken the backpack containing the Go-Pros and other equipment and that the stolen backpack was in his garage. OCPD officers were able to recover the property and return it to the victim. Jackson was charged with theft over $1,000 but under $10,000.