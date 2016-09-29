A Week In Business – September 30, 2016

The Ocean City and Ocean Pines Chambers of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new location of the Bomshell Boutique on Route 50 and the new Beach Bronzed business. Above, owner Gina March is surrounded by employees, supporters and chamber officials. Photo by Ted Page

Community Service Award

SALISBURY – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) has announced Jenny Stitt, a REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Residential in Salisbury, has been awarded the 2016 Maryland Association of REALTORS® (MAR) Community Service Award.

This statewide award honors an individual REALTOR® who gives unselfishly of his or her time to assist their community. The award winner is chosen annually based on activity with the local, state, and national associations; civic activity; business accomplishments; and completed real estate education.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award and to continue serving my community,” Stitt said. “I thank the Maryland Association of REALTORS® for recognizing my efforts and the efforts of all my colleagues across the state who were nominated.”

Stitt is a member of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, Business Network International, Oakridge Baptist Church, and World Wise Women. She regularly volunteers for Coastal Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, Hope And Life Outreach Ministries, and Adopt a Block.

Being fluent in Spanish, Stitt volunteers as a translator at local hospitals, churches, Coastal Hospice, and other organizations.

Stitt has been a REALTOR® in Salisbury since 1988. Throughout her membership with CAR, she has served on a number of association committees, including Government Affairs, Public Relations, REALTOR® Political Action and Education. She has also volunteered for numerous special projects, such as the redesign of CAR’s logo, planning a hospitality tent at the J. Millard Tawes Crab & Clam Bake, and drafting the association’s Strategic Plan.

Stitt is an accomplished REALTOR®. She has been a multi-million dollar producer since 1989 and was the exclusive agent for Homes By Bijan, Luxury Builder. Stitt has served as a mentor for new REALTORS® at Long & Foster, Re/Max Crossroads, and Coldwell Banker Residential, most recently for her grandson, Thomas Bryant.

Stitt holds designations for Certified Distressed Property Expert, Graduate REALTOR® Institute, Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Associate Broker.

“Jenny is without a doubt, one of the most giving REALTORS® I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing business with,” said Greg Erdie, Broker of Coldwell Banker Residential. “Her modesty and humility is only overshadowed by her service she offers her clients.”

“Jenny is a very active member of our association and is active in her community, offering her time and her skills as a top notch real estate professional and a Spanish translator,” said Page Browning, Executive Vice President of CAR. “We are so proud that one of our members won this prestigious, statewide award. Congratulations to Jenny and to all who were nominated. We have so many members who care so deeply about the communities where they live and work, and dedicate their time unselfishly to many causes.”

OCEAN CITY – The Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza on 11st Street in Ocean City announced it has been awarded the Hotel Of The Year by Howard Johnson International, which recognizes the top hotel out of 285 in North America.

In celebration of the hotel’s achievement, Mary Susan Jones, the hotel’s general manager, was presented the award by Howard Johnson and Wyndham Hotel Group leadership at the 2016 Wyndham Hotel Group Global Conference in Las Vegas before an audience of more than 6,000 hoteliers.

“This is a great honor for our hotel and a direct result of the hard work of our wonderful staff,” said Jones.

To be eligible for the award, the hotel must achieve the top Quality Assurance score, top customer service scores and reviews and high enrollment in the Wyndham Rewards program

The Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza is a 90-room hotel that offers beautifully appointed rooms, a full service restaurant, meeting space, an indoor pool and is directly on the Atlantic Ocean. Rooms feature pillow top mattresses, flat screen televisions with cable, coffee makers, refrigerators and microwaves.