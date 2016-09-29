Cops And Courts – September 30, 2016

Guilty Homicide Verdict

SNOW HILL — A Pocomoke man accused in the death of his 3-year-old nephew, who died in his care back in May 2015, was found guilty last week by a Worcester County Circuit Court jury on all counts including first-degree murder and now awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

On Saturday, May 2, 2015, a Virginia couple dropped off their son at the Pocomoke home of Kevin M. Sewell, then 27, and his wife. Sewell was the child’s uncle and the couple had dropped the 3-year-old off at his house for an overnight visit. When the child was returned to the couple the following day at their home in Accomack County, he had suffered severe trauma to his head and abdomen along with other injuries. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter in Norfolk where he died of injuries sustained while in his uncle’s care.

Sewell was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse-death and neglect of a minor. His wife Amanda Sewell, was also charged with first-degree child abuse-death and neglect of a minor. Kevin Sewell’s trial began last Tuesday with jury selection, opening statements and continued with three days of testimony before the jury returned last Thursday with guilty verdicts on all counts including first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and child neglect. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Sewell will be sentenced at a later date.

Burglary, Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Baldwin, Md. man was arrested on burglary and assault charges last weekend after allegedly entering an apartment he believed was his sister’s residence and then fighting with the occupants when he was asked to leave.

Around 1:40 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City police responded to a residence on 32nd Street for a reported breaking and entering that had already occurred. Officers arrived and found the suspect, later identified as Richard Hamilton, 40, of Baldwin, Md., sitting on a side wall near the residence.

Officers interviewed two males and one female about the incident. One of the male victims told police the group was sitting in Unit B of the building when they observed Hamilton entering through the rear sliding door. At first, the occupants believed Hamilton was an acquaintance of one of them, but soon learned nobody knew who he was.

One of the male resident told Hamilton he had to leave. According to police reports, at that point Hamilton became angry and irritated and began to aggressively push one of the male occupants and continued to refuse to leave. OCPD officers interviewed Hamilton, who told police he was trying to get to his sister’s unit, or Unit P.

The officers noted in their report Hamilton appeared to be extremely intoxicated with a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person. Hamilton was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and assault.

Hit-and-Run Involving Bus

OCEAN CITY — An Upper Marlboro, Md. woman was arrested for hit-and-run and numerous other traffic violations last Saturday morning after colliding with an Ocean City municipal bus and leaving the scene.

Around 9:30 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City police officer responded to the area of Somerset Street and Baltimore Ave. for a reported hit-and-run collision involving a municipal bus. The driver told police a small, green car had collided with the driver’s side of the bus and clipped its mirror.

The driver said the vehicle came up from behind his bus, which was in the center lane on Baltimore Ave., from the left lane. The driver was able to obtain the license plate information for the vehicle, which had left the scene. a second time before leaving the area. Another officer observed the suspect vehicle heading south on Philadelphia Avenue near North Division Street and noticed its side-view mirror dangling from the vehicle. The officer followed the vehicle on Route 50 across the Harry Kelley Bridge before stopping it at Inlet Isle Rd.

The driver, identified as Margaret Leonard, 67, of Upper Marlboro, Md., told police she did not have a license and that it had “expired a couple of years ago,” according to police reports. According to Leonard’s version of the events, the Ocean City bus struck her vehicle. However, OCPD officers inspected her vehicle and determined the damage to the mirror suggested she struck the bus and not the other way around.

According to police reports, Leonard said she did not stop because she knew someone who could fix the mirror. A license and wanted check revealed Leonard had failed to appear on numerous traffic charges dating back to 1994 and had received multiple suspensions for failing to appear. Based on the evidence, Leonard was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and numerous traffic violations.

Clowns Reported In Salisbury

SALISBURY — The creepy clown phenomenon, popping up all over the country, hit closer to home this week with two different sights and subsequent investigations in Salisbury last weekend.

For the last several weeks, reports of suspects dressed as clowns and scaring people have popped up all over the country although it is uncertain if it is true criminal activity or merely a prank. On Tuesday, a car full of possible armed clowns was seen driving through a Pennsylvania college campus. Last weekend, the strange phenomenon reached the Lower Shore with Salisbury Police investigating two separate incidents last Saturday first just after midnight and then again at 3:30 a.m.

Salisbury Police responded to the Fairground Drive area and met with callers who reported they observed people dressed as clowns hiding in bushes and jumping out to scare people. The callers observed three different individuals dressed as clowns, all wearing clown masks with blue and orange hair. One clown was reportedly wearing a black suit, while the other two were reportedly wearing white suits.

Salisbury Police conducted a thorough search of the area in police vehicles and on foot, but were not able to locate any of the described clowns. According to police, while dressing like a clown in and of itself is not necessarily illegal, hiding in bushes and wooded areas with the intent of scaring people is a dangerous situation and can lead to unintended consequences. Salisbury As the national prank continues to grow, police are strongly discouraging anyone from copying such behavior in an effort to avoid a potentially dangerous encounter. Meanwhile, Salisbury Police continue to investigate the incidents and encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 410-548-3165, or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

Jail For Indecent Incident

OCEAN CITY — A South Carolina man, arrested in June after exposing himself to several individuals in a bizarre spree in uptown Ocean City before pushing an officer, pleaded guilty this week to indecent exposure and resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days.

Shortly before midnight on June 26, an Ocean City police officer was dispatched to the area of 143rd Street and Coastal Highway for a report of an individual acting strangely. When the officer arrived, a crowd of people pointed in the direction of a suspect later identified as Jonathan Cordeiro, 21, of Charleston, S.C. The officer asked Cordeiro to sit down, but he continued walking, saying things like “I am already dead,” and “I’m God, I’ve always been here,” according to police reports.

Cordeiro the suddenly removed his shorts and shouted, “Now, I’m naked” and was not wearing anything under his shorts, revealing his privates to the officer. According to police reports, Cordeiro then began manipulating himself. When the officer attempted to take Cordeiro into custody, he allegedly pushed the officer in the chest twice with an open hand, but the officer was eventually able to gain control of the suspect.

After Cordeiro was removed from the scene, the initial officer began interviewing witnesses in the area. One witness told police she was approached by Cordeiro near a gas station at 141st Street and that he had pulled down his shorts exposing himself, allegedly saying “God gave this to me and I have to use it as much as possible.”

Two other witnesses told police they had observed Cordeiro’s actions in front of the other female witness for several minutes before the officer arrived. On Monday, Cordeiro pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Indecent In Park

BERLIN — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested on indecent exposure and other charges last week after allegedly exposing himself at the Isle of Wight nature park near the west end of the Route 90 bridge.

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) last Tuesday arrested Michael James Kirchner, 62, of Hanover, after he allegedly exposed himself to park patron and anglers on the fishing pier while he was seated in his car at the Isle of Wight nature park. Kirchner was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in District Court in Snow Hill for a hearing on Oct. 14.

Cop Assault Nets 30 Days

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man, arrested in July for scrapping with Ocean City police after getting tossed from a mid-town nightclub, pleaded guilty this week to resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, an officer on bicycle patrol in the area of 49th Street observed Seacrets security physically removing a patron later identified as Kevin Burns, 22, of New Milford, N.J. The officer observed Burns’ friends attempting to escort him down the sidewalk, but he struggled and staggered and fell into a group of people, according to police reports.

The officer approached Burns and handcuffed him, at which point Burns reportedly said, “I am going to [expletive deleted] sue you,” according to police reports. The officer called for a transport vehicle and two other officers arrived. During the attempt to put Burns in the transport van, Burns allegedly kicked and struck the officers, wounding two of them.

Burns was eventually subdued and was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. On Tuesday in District Court, Burns pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.