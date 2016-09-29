CRICKET Center Informs Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City About The Non-Profit Organization

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Mark Joseph is pictured with Wendy Meyer of the CRICKET Center after she informed the club about the non-profit organization, which supports the Worcester County Child Advocacy Center and depends on donations and grants and their fundraisers to do this most important work to protect our children.