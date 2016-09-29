Decatur Girls Fall To Parkside, 4-2

BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity soccer team’s modest two-game winning streak ended on Tuesday with a 4-2 loss to Parkside on the road.

After starting the season with two tight 3-2 losses to Kent Island and North Caroline, the Seahawks righted the ship with a couple of shutout wins. Decatur beat Wicomico, 10-0, on September 15 and followed that with a 3-0 win over Snow Hill last Thursday. On Tuesday, however, the mini-streak ended with a 4-2 loss to Parkside. Mallory Vara scored both goals for the Seahawks in the loss.

Decatur’s record now stands at 2-3 on the season. The Seahawks get a rematch in Wicomico at home next Tuesday, followed by another home game against always-tough Bennett next Thursday.