Decatur Golfers Tie Conference Record

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team closed in on the Bayside regular season championship this week with a first-place finish at Great Hope during which the Seahawks tied their own conference record set back in 2014.

Decatur finished with a team-low 149 at Great Hope on Tuesday. The 149 team score tied a conference record the Seahawks set in 2014. Tanner Leonard and Matt Kinsey paced the Seahawks, each with a one-under 36, and were co-medalists on the day. Matt Kristick shot a 37, while Hayden Snelsire finished with a 40 and Spencer Carbaugh finished with a 44. Bennett was second at Great Hope on Tuesday with a team score of 167, while Parkside was third with a 177. Jakob Keidel led Bennett with a 37, while Ayden Whitehead led Parkside with a 38.

Last Thursday at Green Hill, it was Bennett getting the upper-hand on Decatur, finishing with a team-low 166. Decatur finished second with a 173, while Parkside and Salisbury Christian tied for third with each team finishing in 188.

However, with the win at Great Hope on Tuesday, Decatur is closing in on the Bayside South regular season championship. The Seahawks sit firmly in first with 12 total points. In the points system, a match win is worth one point, a second-place finish is worth two points etc. Bennett sits in second place with 15 points, while Parkside is a distant third with 27 points.

In terms of the individual standings, Bennett’s Whitehead and Parkside’s Keidel were tied for first after the Great Hope match, each with an average finish of 38.22. Decatur’s Kinsey is in a very close third place with an average of 38.44. Parkside’s Kyle Littleton is in fourth with a 39.22 average, while Tanner Leonard is in fifth with a 40 average and Kristick is in sixth with a 40.33 average.