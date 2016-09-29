Decatur’s Woes Continue Against Kent Island

This week’s Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Week” award went to Shea Griffin for his outstanding play in a 52-0 loss to Kent Island. Pictured above of Griffin (center) flanked by APT Director of Physical Therapy Charles Curran (left) and Head Coach Stan Griffin (right). Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team’s woes continued last week with a 52-0 loss to Bayside North powerhouse Kent Island at home.

The Seahawks started the season with a couple of one-score losses including a 20-13 loss to Bohemia Manor in the opener, followed by a tough 30-23 loss to Wicomico. Since then, however, Decatur has entered a stretch of the season against tough Bayside North opponents and the results have been decidedly less positive.

Two weeks ago, Decatur fell to Easton, 40-0, and followed that with a 52-0 loss to Kent Island last Friday. It doesn’t get any easier for the Seahawks, who face North Caroline on the road on Friday.