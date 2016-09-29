Eleven SD High School Students Inducted Into National English Honor Society

Eleven Stephen Decatur High School students were inducted into the National English Honor Society (NEHS) on Sept. 20. Pictured, back from left, are Marissa Wheaton, Michael Mareno, Jamie Ditzel, Rodney Murray and Gavin Esch; front, from left, are NEHS President Emma Hancock, Kyla Taylor, Vice-President Kaitlyn Jones, Sarah Bianca, Eunice Huesca, Mahreen Ishfaq, Caroline Kurtz and Kaitlyn Custer. Submitted Photos