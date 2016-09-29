Kiwanis Club Ford Mustang Raffle Comes To A Close

After 16 weeks of 12 hours of daily sales, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City’s raffle for a new car came to a close at the Sunfest entertainment tent stage. Jeff Duke is pictured drawing the winning ticket from the barrel of over 85,000 ticket stubs as club members Charlie Warner, Roy Foreman and Tom Southwell look on. The winner of the red Ford mustang is a woman from the Pittsburgh area whose name is being withheld, pending her approval to publish. Settlement will take place at Pittsville Ford where the car was purchased. The proceeds will fund the club’s scholarship foundation, which awards scholarships annually to local deserving graduating senior students.