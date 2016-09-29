Mallards Bounce Back With Win Over Gunston

Worcester Prep’s Tate Shockley battles a Gunston defender for the ball in the second half of the Mallards’ 2-1 win over the Herons on Monday. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season last weekend with a tight, well-played 2-1 win over visiting Gunston on Monday.

The Mallards opened their season with a three straight wins including a 3-1 victory over Holly Grove on the road last Thursday. Against Holly Grove, Worcester got goals from Aria ZiaShakeri, Tate Shockley and Seth Lewis.

Last Saturday, the Mallards hit the road for a tough non-conference game against Cape Henlopen and suffered their first loss of the season, 3-1. Back in action on Monday, the Worcester boys quickly put that first loss behind them with a 2-1 win over Gunston in a tough ESIAC contest.

Patrick Petrara scored first for the Mallards just two minutes into the contest to stake Worcester to an early 1-0 lead. About 15 minutes later, the Mallards made it 2-0 on a goal by Brendan Miller assisted by Aiden Mullens. The Herons scored before the half to make it 2-1 at the intermission.

That score would hold up the rest of the way as the two teams went scoreless in the 40-minute second half. Worcester pounded the ball into the Gunston defensive end throughout the second half, but could not take advantage and gain any separation from the Herons. Gunston, meanwhile, had far fewer scoring opportunities in the second half, but nearly tied the game on a couple of occasions late in the game.

When the dust settled, the Mallards held on for the 2-1 win to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Worcester boys will face Laurel on the road on Saturday before returning home for another ESIAC game against Salisbury School on Monday.