Powerboat Racing Returns Next Week

OCEAN CITY- The grand spectacle of offshore powerboat racing returns to Ocean City next weekend with the return of the Offshore Powerboat Racing (OPA) Ocean City Grand Prix.

Offshore powerboat racing has been a staple of the resort’s shoulder seasons off and on for the last decade or so with the OPA making stops in the resort as part of its summer-long racing series. Because of the timing of the summer season in Ocean City and the need to close off a vast area of ocean to accommodate the racing, the OPA typically puts its Ocean City stop near the end of its schedule and this year is no different.

Next weekend, the OPA will host its penultimate event of the summer series with the Ocean City Grand Prix in advance of the world championships in Florida a week later. Event headquarters are located in West Ocean City in and around the public boat ramp at the harbor with public viewings, meet and greets with the racers and the associated events at the race village.

The offshore powerboats begin arriving at the race village in West Ocean City next Friday with registration and meet-and-greets scheduled. The race village is open again on Saturday with several events scheduled, but the real action gets underway next Sunday with spectacle of high-powered offshore racing off the resort coast. The first race is set to begin at noon with the second race starting at 2 p.m.