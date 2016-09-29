Seahawks Blank Eagles, Remain Unbeaten

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team blanked county rival Snow Hill, 3-0, on Monday at home to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Seahawks dominated from the start and shut out the Eagles, 3-0, for their fifth straight win to start the season. Last Friday, Decatur beat Washington on the road by the same 3-0 score. With the win, the Seahawks improved to 5-0 on the season and recorded their third shutout in five games.

The Decatur boys are averaging four goals a game, while their opponents are averaging just one goal per game, and that second number is inflated by the three goals allowed to Queen Anne’s in the 5-3 season-opening win.