Stephen Decatur High School Announces 2016 Homecoming Court

by

students-dstudents-eStephen Decatur High School has announced its 2016 Homecoming Court after a school-wide vote. The Homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the Homecoming football game on Oct. 7, while the king will be crowned earlier in the day during a pep rally. Left, male court members include, from left, Will Sass, Brian Beswick, Tucker Cordial, Deven Scott, Devin Dodson and Chance Coley. Right, female court members are, from left, Victoria Kerkovich, Claire Billings, Allison Cordial, Alexis Martinenza, Gabrielle Wilkins and Megan McCready.