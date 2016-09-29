Things I Like – September 30, 2016

Cold watermelon

My son’s soccer goal celebrations

A spicy tuna sushi roll

Reading old newspapers

Not listening to the
post-debate pundits

A long Friday lunch

Sunday morning church bells

Places that serve breakfast all day

A new kitchen

Seafood on the grill

A strong work ethic

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.