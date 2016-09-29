Two Benefits Planned For Advocacy Center

BERLIN – The Worcester County Child Advocacy Center will host two major fundraising events in October for child abuse awareness, prevention and resources.

Within the last year, the Advocacy Center handled 92 child sexual and physical abuse cases in the county.

But with the cooperation of various agencies, 37 of these offenders are now serving a collective jail sentence of 152 years.

Program Manager Wendy Myers says these statistics reflect the average number of abuse cases the Center sees on an annual basis.

The Worcester County Child Advocacy Center, or simply the CRICKET Center, offers abused children a safe and welcoming environment where authorities can conduct interviews, medical exams and mental health evaluations in one location.

Within the past 10 years, the program has gone from a task force to a fully accredited center that co-locates every agency involved in a child abuse case.

These agencies include child protection workers, law enforcement officials, mental and medical professionals, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office and Atlantic General Hospital.

“All agencies used to work independently,” Myers said. “The children would then be interviewed multiple times on their abuse.”

Since then, communication among departments has improved.

In 2009, the center relocated to its new building and is now one of two non-profit, accredited centers on the Eastern Shore. The other is in Talbot County.

The investigative process has since condensed to one meeting, where agencies are placed into a viewing room and can ask the child questions through a forensic interviewer.

Depending on the case, the center can then provide medical exams and mental health services without leaving the building.

From this point, Myers says advocates at the center meet with the victim and a non-offending family member to provide the information and support they need.

“We want these people in jail, but the safety of the child is our first priority,” Myers says.

Everything provided at the center is free to families and insurance is never billed, according to Myers.

The center has now entered its eighth fundraising year, working with Seacrets to raise money for the program’s services.

This year’s fundraiser will take place Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature an open bar, food, a live band and a large silent auction, which will have more than 100 items available for bidding.

“It is a really relaxed ‘toes in the sand’ event,” Myers says.

In addition to this event, the center’s new foundation, which raises money for child abuse awareness and prevention, will host its own annual fundraiser that will take place at The Hobbit at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

This upscale event will have a cash bar, food, and a live and silent auction, which includes trips, and “experience” items.

“Some people like a casual atmosphere, and others like to get dressed up,” Myers says. “These fundraisers give them both options.”

Tickets for each fundraiser are $65 and are available through the CRICKET Center.

Myers says space is limited, and the event is quickly approaching.

“We really appreciate the Worcester County community,” Myers said.

Without them and our partnering agencies, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. When we call a business, they step up. They are extremely generous.”

The center also works with Hooters to host another fundraiser each April, which coincides with National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

For more information on the CRICKET Center and its services, visit www.thecricketcenter.com.

To R.S.V.P. to either fundraiser, call 410-641-0097 or email Wendy Myers at wendy.myers@maryland.gov.