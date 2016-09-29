Who’s Playing When And Where – September 30, 2016

28th Street Pit and Pub
410-289-2020
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Every Thursday:
Locals’ Night With DJ BK
Friday, Sept 30: Otto Grundman
Adolfo’s
410-289-4001
13th St. & The Boardwalk,
In The Beach Plaza Hotel
Every Friday & Saturday:
Rhonda Apple & Dale Britt
Every Thursday: Billie Carlins Band
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Every Monday: Earl Beardsley
Every Tuesday: Bob Miller On The Piano
Saturday, Oct. 1: Frankie Moran
Thursday, Oct. 6: TBA
The Big Easy On 60
410-524-2305
5909 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 30: Tear The Roof Off
Saturday, Oct. 1: Smooth & Remy
Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Bad Since Breakfast
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Tuesday:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 30 & Oct. 1: On The Edge
Every Friday & Saturday: DJ Dusty
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 30:
Nate Clendenen Duo 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Rick & Regina, 4-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2:
Lauren Glick & The Moodswingers, 3-7 p.m.,
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
Chris Button & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Dunes Manor Hotel
410-289-1100
2800 Baltimore Ave.
Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday:
Shirley Toms, 7-11 p.m.
Every Wednesday & Thursday:
Elsworth Wheatley, 7-11 p.m.
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. in the Bay
On The Deck:
Friday, Sept. 30:
Kevin Poole, 5 p.m.,
DJ Hook, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3:
DJ Greg, 5:30 p.m.,
DJ Rob Cee, 9:30 p.m.
Inside:
Friday, Sept. 30: Alter Ego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Jerx, 10 p.m.
Every Sunday:
Brunch with Everett Spells, 11 a.m.
Globe, The
410-641-0784
12 Broad St., Berlin
Friday, Sept. 30: Pete Bozick Trio
Saturday, Oct. 1: Bryan Clark
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Every Tuesday: Karaoke with DJ Wood
Every Friday: JJ The DJ, 10 p.m.
Every Saturday: DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, Sept. 30: DJ Wood
Saturday, Oct. 1: The Poole Brothers
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Saturday, Sept. 30
& Every Wednesday:
Randy Lee Ashcraft & The Saltwater Cowboys
KY West
443-664-2836
54th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 30: Bill Dickson
Saturday, Oct. 1: DJ Rhoadie
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305
Route 54, Fenwick Island
Sunday, Oct. 2: TBA
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125
311 Talbot Street, OC
Friday, Sept. 30:
Saturday, Oct. 1: Overtime
Sunday, Oct. 2: Tommy Edward Band
Ocean City Fish Company
(Formerly Captain’s Galley)
410-213-2525
Commercial Harbor, Golf Course Road, West OC
Friday, Oct. 14: Bryan Clark
Sunday, Oct 16: Side Project
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Road,
Ocean Pines
Friday, Sept. 30: Overtime
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 30: DJ Jeremy, 10 p.m.
Every Tuesday: Beats By Dutch
Thursday, Oct. 6: DJ Wax
Primos & Beach Barrels
410-250-0522
133rd St. & Coastal Hwy.
Call For Entertainment
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Streets
On The Boardwalk
Friday, Sept. 30
& Saturday, Oct. 1:
Dead Eye Stare
Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 2 & 3:
CK The DJ/VJ, 2 p.m.
Reel Inn Restaurant & Dock Bar
410-289-3511
14th St. Inside Harbour Island Marina
Friday, Sept. 30: TBA
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 30: Captain Jack, 5 p.m.,
The 19th Street Band,
Amish Outlaws & DJs, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Full Circle, 1 p.m.,
Jim Long Band, 5 p.m.,
Beach Closing Party, 1-4 p.m.,
John Maurer, 9 p.m.,
The Rockets & DJs, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
Opposite Directions, 5 p.m.