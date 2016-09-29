Who’s Playing When And Where – September 30, 2016

28th Street Pit and Pub

410-289-2020

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Every Thursday:

Locals’ Night With DJ BK

Friday, Sept 30: Otto Grundman

Adolfo’s

410-289-4001

13th St. & The Boardwalk,

In The Beach Plaza Hotel

Every Friday & Saturday:

Rhonda Apple & Dale Britt

Every Thursday: Billie Carlins Band

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Every Monday: Earl Beardsley

Every Tuesday: Bob Miller On The Piano

Saturday, Oct. 1: Frankie Moran

Thursday, Oct. 6: TBA

The Big Easy On 60

410-524-2305

5909 Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 30: Tear The Roof Off

Saturday, Oct. 1: Smooth & Remy

Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Bad Since Breakfast

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

Every Thursday Thru Tuesday:

Phil Perdue on Piano

Clarion Hotel

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Highway

Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,

Sept. 30 & Oct. 1: On The Edge

Every Friday & Saturday: DJ Dusty

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Sept. 30:

Nate Clendenen Duo 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

Rick & Regina, 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2:

Lauren Glick & The Moodswingers, 3-7 p.m.,

Wednesday, Oct. 5:

Chris Button & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.

Dunes Manor Hotel

410-289-1100

2800 Baltimore Ave.

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Shirley Toms, 7-11 p.m.

Every Wednesday & Thursday:

Elsworth Wheatley, 7-11 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

On The Deck:

Friday, Sept. 30:

Kevin Poole, 5 p.m.,

DJ Hook, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

DJ Groove, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3:

DJ Greg, 5:30 p.m.,

DJ Rob Cee, 9:30 p.m.

Inside:

Friday, Sept. 30: Alter Ego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Jerx, 10 p.m.

Every Sunday:

Brunch with Everett Spells, 11 a.m.

Globe, The

410-641-0784

12 Broad St., Berlin

Friday, Sept. 30: Pete Bozick Trio

Saturday, Oct. 1: Bryan Clark

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

11601 Coastal Hwy.

Every Tuesday: Karaoke with DJ Wood

Every Friday: JJ The DJ, 10 p.m.

Every Saturday: DJ Wood, 10 p.m.

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rte. 611, West OC

Friday, Sept. 30: DJ Wood

Saturday, Oct. 1: The Poole Brothers

Johnny’s Pizza & Pub

410-723-5600

56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside

Saturday, Sept. 30

& Every Wednesday:

Randy Lee Ashcraft & The Saltwater Cowboys

KY West

443-664-2836

54th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 30: Bill Dickson

Saturday, Oct. 1: DJ Rhoadie

Lobster Shanty

302-436-2305

Route 54, Fenwick Island

Sunday, Oct. 2: TBA

M.R. Ducks

410-289-9125

311 Talbot Street, OC

Friday, Sept. 30:

Saturday, Oct. 1: Overtime

Sunday, Oct. 2: Tommy Edward Band

Ocean City Fish Company

(Formerly Captain’s Galley)

410-213-2525

Commercial Harbor, Golf Course Road, West OC

Friday, Oct. 14: Bryan Clark

Sunday, Oct 16: Side Project

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road,

Ocean Pines

Friday, Sept. 30: Overtime

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Sept. 30: DJ Jeremy, 10 p.m.

Every Tuesday: Beats By Dutch

Thursday, Oct. 6: DJ Wax

Primos & Beach Barrels

410-250-0522

133rd St. & Coastal Hwy.

Call For Entertainment

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Streets

On The Boardwalk

Friday, Sept. 30

& Saturday, Oct. 1:

Dead Eye Stare

Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 2 & 3:

CK The DJ/VJ, 2 p.m.

Reel Inn Restaurant & Dock Bar

410-289-3511

14th St. Inside Harbour Island Marina

Friday, Sept. 30: TBA

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 30: Captain Jack, 5 p.m.,

The 19th Street Band,

Amish Outlaws & DJs, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Full Circle, 1 p.m.,

Jim Long Band, 5 p.m.,

Beach Closing Party, 1-4 p.m.,

John Maurer, 9 p.m.,

The Rockets & DJs, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6:

Opposite Directions, 5 p.m.